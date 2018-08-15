Looking for a ‘Scrooge’: Casting call for LeGacy Productions holiday performance
August 15, 2018
LeGacy Productions will hold auditions for their annual holiday show, "Scrooge" at the Nevada Theatre from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 21 and 28.
Rodger Hoopman's delightful script and presentation of the character of Ebeneezer Scrooge, along with Ron Knable and Warren Harrison's original beautiful music makes "Scrooge" a vital and heartwarming part of the Nevada County holiday experience.
"Scrooge" will open Nov. 23 and play through Dec. 24. Sue LeGate Halford will be directing the play.
Various roles are available. Some pay guaranteed. Dance and vocal experience not necessary, but a plus. Headshots and resumes not required, but welcome.
For questions or additional possible audition times call 530-268 5419.
Source: LeGacy Productions
