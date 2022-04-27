Long awaited ‘Joy Luck Club’ opens in Nevada City

Finally, after being on pandemic pause for more than two years, a fine-looking production of the “The Joy Luck Club” has opened at the Nevada Theater.

Initially scheduled for April 2020, presenter Community Asian Theater of the Sierra (CATS) had to stop rehearsals, warehouse sets and put everything on hold. At last, it’s been able to fully roll out this complex play that encompasses universal themes of relationships, generational gaps, culture clashes, family, hope, sacrifice, strength and love.

The best-selling novel, “The Joy Luck Club,” was written by Amy Tan and published in 1989. An eponymous movie, based on the book, premiered in 1993. Then, in 2009, Susan Kim adapted the book into the play that CATS is currently presenting.

From left, Bernadette Garcia, Olivia Pritchett, Patty Lum-Ohmann, Sonny Alforque and Michele Fitzhugh Nesbit. “The Joy Luck Club” is at the Nevada Theater through May 14.

“The Joy Luck Club” tells the story of four older women, all born in China, and their complex relationships with their American-born daughters, illuminating their hopes, fears and tragic pasts. The play takes place in San Francisco from the 1950s to the 1980s, with flashbacks to the mothers’ younger lives in China in the early 1900s, as the four mothers and daughters struggle to reach across a seemingly insurmountable chasm of culture, generation and expectations to achieve understanding, strength and happiness.

Because there are 14 actors who portray multiple characters, some confusion may ensue if you aren’t acquainted with the story. I advise finding and reading a synopsis of the story and characters to familiarize yourself with both. Also, listen closely to the dialog because there are important issues and occurrences articulated that, if missed, might lessen your understanding of subsequent events.

It is obvious the actors spent much time working to form a cohesive team, allowing the characterizations and interactions to flow smoothly and believably. I especially liked the performance of Bernadette Garcia, who vacillated with ease from fierce to confused to passive.

Director Jeffrey Mason made interesting choices of timing, movement and positioning of his actors. These choices were enhanced by Les Solomon’s extremely effective lighting, which facilitated the depiction of changes in time and space, and Dennis Duesing’s stunning set, which gorgeously infused an appropriate sensibility yet allowed for the representation of earlier and more modern eras. Gina Gray and Sovahn LeBlanc’s costumes nicely set the appropriate mood and time periods.

“The Joy Luck Club” story is familiar, one retold about all immigrants and their fraught acclimation to a new culture, contrasted with the relatively easy assimilation of their locally born children. Although told here in the idiom of the Chinese experience, it is a universal theme, reoccurring even at the present time. Go see this play for its depth of expression, its attempt to explain the gulf between people, its loving presentation and its quality of production. It continues at the Nevada Theater through May 14.

Hindi Greenberg and her parents were American born, but her grandparents and older aunts and uncles were born in Eastern Europe, giving her a basic understanding of the immigrant experience, even if not having lived it herself. Difficult issues, indeed!

From left, Greg Saiyo, Bernadette Garcia and ensemble

From left, Olivia Pritchett, Bernadette Garcia, Patty Lum-Ohmann, Greg Saiyo, Sonny Alforque.

