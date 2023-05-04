Lolo Lounge

 Submitted photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present another night of great cabaret music with Lolo’s Lounge Featuring Tamara Fouyer in the Marisa Funk Theater on May 7.

As official Groove Hostess, Lorraine Gervais continues to bring locally known guest performers onstage with her for the Lolo’s Lounge Cabaret Series. For May 7th’s show, she and her fellow bandmates are looking forward to bringing Tamara Fouyer onstage as the featured vocal guest along with Tamara’s long-time pianist, Alan Feeny.