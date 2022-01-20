Local teacher offers the Artist’s Way to help people unleash their creativity

Local poet and teacher Maxima Kahn is offering a course in The Artist’s Way, beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and meeting for thirteen weeks. Based on the bestselling book by Julia Cameron, the course is for creative people of all kinds.

Maxima says, “This course is about uncovering and recovering your creativity, imagination, passion and joy. It is about discovering what lights you up and making time for what you love. You learn profound tools to yourself of blocks that have held you back and to create the life you dream of. It is a profound journey that has brought life-changing rewards to countless people.”

Held in a small group format that is highly interactive the sessions will be live on Zoom, so it is safe and available to all.

The Artist’s Way has attracted creative people of all kinds, from professional artists to people just wanting to be more creative, from dancers, potters, filmmakers and writers, to musicians, photographers, weavers and gardeners, to name just a few of the passions people pursue or uncover during the course. Maxima says, “This is not a course that teaches a particular art form, rather it teaches you how to live a creative, fulfilling life. One of my students says it should really be called the Wholeness Way for All Humans.”

A multi-talented artist, Kahn has been teaching The Artist’s Way since 2004 and has led hundreds of people through the course. Details and testimonials can be found on her website. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to sign up early. To find out more and to register, visit http://www.brilliantplayground.com/artists_way_online/ .

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Artist’s Way: A 90-Day Journey to Unleash the Artist Within WHO: Maxima Kahn WHEN: 13 Tuesdays from 3 – 6 p.m., starting Jan. 25 WHERE: Live on Zoom MORE INFO: To register and for more information: http://www.brilliantplayground.com/artists_way_online/