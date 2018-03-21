Local talent comes home for a show at the Off Center Stage in Grass Valley

Taylor Bowyn is a musician and Nevada County local back in town to perform an evening of original works with some of her favorite Nevada City musicians.

Her earliest memories are of melodies, and as far as she can remember, music has always been deeply embedded into her identity.

After her mother's tragic passing, she was lost. Her mother was her best friend, biggest fan and favorite singer. She idolized her. For quite some time her aunt knew she was a singer, but what she must have intuitively sensed was that she was also a songwriter.

One of the happiest days of Bowyn's life was when her aunt gifted her a guitar. She gave her something much more than a guitar; she gave her a sense of purpose.

A month after her mother had passed, her teachers at Nevada City School of the Arts asked her to perform. The adrenaline, the lights, the applause, this is what she was meant to do. She continued performing throughout Nevada County, was in her first band, The 13 led by Rick Kirkpatrick, was later a soloist in the Nevada Union Chamber Choir led by Rod Baggett, and was hired to sing with Lorraine Gervais, who would later become her beloved friend and music mentor.

After being offered a scholarship at Cornish College of the Arts and with the help of The Nevada Union Choir Boosters club, she moved to Seattle, Wash., to study composition and vocal performance.

Bowyn graduated in 2016 from Cornish and has since been honing her craft and gaining as much traction in the Northwest as possible. She began recording her debut EP in 2017 and will be finishing up the record after her Homecoming show.

This show is a pre album release show and will feature songs from the record. Bowyn is privileged to play with some of Nevada County's most talented musicians, drummer Beau Askew, bassist/singer Adam Metroka, violinist/singer Matisse Geenty as well as Seattle, Wash., pianist/composer Justin Hansen.

The show is at the Off Center Stage at 8 p.m. Saturday with local singer/actress and Bowyn's former Nevada City School of the Arts teacher, Kate Haight, opening the show.