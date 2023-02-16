Local poet Travis Davis is releasing poems from his American Zen collection in the form of a fully produced spoken word album on February 18.
The album is a narrative that follows a young human who is marveling at their place in the cosmos, all backdropped by the vast landscapes of the American West. It’s there that American Zen finds the space and attention to traverse our shared eternal questions, musings, and gratitudes…exploring the conflict of modern humanity within the wild land we grew from.
American Zen is a contiguous, flowing album about 30 minutes in length. It plays as a single track comprised of 17 poems. The entirety of the listening experience is accompanied by sounds of the natural world, achieved by recordings being performed in the woods of Northern California at Ancient Owl Audio. A drunken late-night session even produced its own wild, howling strangeness.
A native of Nebraska, Travis Davis has spent much of his life exploring the mountains, streams, and prairies of the inland West, from the Wind River to Wallowa, from the Sandhills to the Sierra Nevada. A committed naturalist, former professional athlete, and constantly curious, Davis has been writing poetry for over 20 years.
American Zen will be available for listening on all streaming platforms on February 18. To further support the artist, a GoFundMe will be set up to fund his next album. The album can also be purchased for download from Bandcamp on that date.