Local poet Travis Davis is releasing poems from his American Zen collection in the form of a fully produced spoken word album on February 18.

The album is a narrative that follows a young human who is marveling at their place in the cosmos, all backdropped by the vast landscapes of the American West. It’s there that American Zen finds the space and attention to traverse our shared eternal questions, musings, and gratitudes…exploring the conflict of modern humanity within the wild land we grew from.