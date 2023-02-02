Enjoy a Sunday afternoon listening to local musician Toon Vandevorst as he shares his version of the work of American composer Terry Riley among others.
Vandevorst is well known in the community for his work with the Nevada County Composers Cooperative, Music in the Mountains, the Sierra Master Chorale and the Bear River High School choirs.
Working under the tutelage of Riley, he transcribed a number of his improvisations to paper and decided it would be nice to share some of his work with the public.
“I’ve studied with Terry Riley,” Vandevorst said. “I studied Indian music with him, but I also was his assistant and among other things, I also did these transcriptions of piano solos that he recorded in the past.”
Vandevorst then decided to learn the pieces because he enjoyed them and they had only ever been performed by Riley.
“He usually plays them as improvisation,” Vandevorst said. “When I showed him the transcription, he laughed and said he doesn’t play them that way anymore!”
Vandevorst said his own compositions lean more toward the true classical genre, but there will also be a flavor of jazz.
“The thing that is interesting is that the whole program sits on the edge,” he said. “Is it classical or is it jazz? It’s kind of really hard to place it firmly in one category.”
The talented pianist will include other works during the Sunday program, including his own compositions and works from other artists as well.
“About half of the program is my own music but with that I chose pieces that are very much inspired by jazz and boogie-woogie,” Vandevorst said. “I write pieces in other styles, but these fit the program very well.”
The afternoon program will feature two of Terry Riley’s piano solos, as well as works by Pinetop Smith, Scott Joplin, Professor Longhair and some of original compositions. Doors open at 3 p.m. with the recital starting at 4 p.m.
About his Blue Monk Variations, Vandevorst said: “My approach is a little more like a classical composer would do it. Mozart or Beethoven would take a theme and write variations on the theme but take it pretty far from the theme and that is kind of what I did. You have to hear it to understand what I am saying.”
KNOW & GO WHAT: Toon Vandevorst WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Sunday, February 5, 4 p.m. Doors at 3 p.m. HOW: $25 in Advance / $28 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4 p.m. the day of the show. Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm Call (530) 265-5040