Local pianist, composer to perform at Ten Hands 88 Keys concert

Lisa Swerdlow, a pianist and composer of classical crossover instrumental music, has released “Coming to America Concerto,” a dynamic and cinematic exploration of a journey of Russian immigrants, told in three parts. Swerdlow will be performing at the Ten Hands – 88 Keys concert at The Center for the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 13.

“Coming to America Concerto” is the story of Swerdlow’s grandparents, who in the early 1900s escaped the pogroms of Russia and found refuge in a new land. The concerto blends musical voices with sweeping layered piano-driven instrumentation, including clarinet, cello, flute, oboe and violin. The music subtly moves from reflective to more uplifting melodies, as the story evolves from difficult circumstances to aural images of hope.

“Last year, I started researching my grandparents’ immigration to the United States from Russia (and what is now Ukraine) in the years 1907-1910 due to persecution of the Jewish people,” says Swerdlow. “I reflected on the courage it must have taken for them to leave their homeland of many centuries, their family and friends, to sail to a foreign country they had barely heard of called America. The music came to me, and I started writing.”

The music was recorded at Piano Haven Studio, in Sedona, AZ. It was engineered by Joe Bongiorno, orchestrated by Doug Hammer, and mastered at Dreamworld Productions. The album is available in various formats including physical CD, digital download, and streaming worldwide.

Ten Hands – 88 Keys concert

Ten Hands – 88 Keys is a combined concert with five piano artists who bring a variety of performance styles and music genres from original solo piano to classical crossover: Lisa Swerdlow, Dan Kennedy, Pam Asberry, Vicente Avella and Gina Lenee. In September 2019, these five were finalists in the Enlightened Piano Radio annual concert at the Place des Arts in Montreal. Lisa Swerdlow conceived the idea for Ten Hands – 88 Keys and is bringing this event to her hometown of Grass Valley.

This is an intimate evening where these artists will express themselves through their music, conveying their messages and telling their stories using the 88 keys of the piano, in the same way that singer/songwriters use their voices.

“Our piano music is intimate by design; regardless of the size of the performance venue, we want our listeners to feel like they are attending a private house concert, much like the salon events of the 1800s, when the greatest performers still composed and improvised,” said musician Dan Kennedy.

KNOW & GO WHO: Lisa Swerdlow, Dan Kennedy, Pam Asberry, Vicente Avella and Gina Lenee WHAT: Ten Hands – 88 Keys WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley MORE INFO: Visit https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/ten-hands-88-keys/ for tickets and information TICKETS: $35-$40 Reserved Seating

Photo by Kim Sayre