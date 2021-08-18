Local performing arts venues issue joint statement regarding COVID-related protocol

After careful consideration, Grass Valley’s The Center for the Arts along with Miners Foundry Cultural Center and other organizations are releasing a joint statement expanding protocols in dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These organizations include:

The Center for the Arts

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra: CATS

InConcert Sierra

Miners Foundry Cultural Center

Music in the Mountains

Nevada City Film Festival

With audience and staff safety in mind the above listed venues have made the decision to require that patrons and artists alike either show proof of an FDA or WHO-approved vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of in-house events. For attendees under the age of 12 and who are not eligible for vaccination negative test results will also be required. Each venue has their own requirements so individuals will need to refer to each venue for specific details.

These measures are being taken in response to the rise in cases of the virus, specifically that of the Delta variant and the limited ICU capacity of area hospitals

“The road to recovery for the arts remains bumpy, and this change in policy has been a tough decision,” said The Center’s Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel. “We are collectively hoping to maximize the safety and peace of mind for all who wish to attend our events, including those at risk and immunocompromised.”

“With the current situation in Nevada County, the Miners Foundry cannot in good conscience remain open without stricter parameters for our public events,” said Gretchen Bond, executive director of the cultural center. “We want to continue to safely serve our community and keep our staff and volunteers safe. Therefore, we must take all measures necessary and put forth our very best effort to keep everyone as safe as possible.”





In observance of this policy venues will require that all patrons and staff wear face masks appropriate for preventing the spread of illness.

This is being considered a temporary precaution. The participating arts organizations of Nevada County will monitor the situation and make adjustments to its policy as needed.

Those who are unable to receive the vaccination or who choose not to get a COVID test in advance of a performance for the month of September are welcome to a refund of their ticket purchase.

Joint Statement

“After careful consideration, The Center for the Arts, Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Music in the Mountains, InConcert Sierra, Nevada City Film Festival and the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine or a recent negative test for all members of our audiences — as well as artists, staff, and volunteers at indoor public events. Proof of a negative 48-hour PCR or Antigen COVID-19 test is required for anyone under the age of 12 and those who are unvaccinated. Each venue will have their own requirements so please check each website for details.

Masks will now be required during events regardless of vaccination status.

Sadly, without these changes, closures seem imminent. At this time our institutions are extremely vulnerable and cannot afford more economic disruptions, employee furloughs, or capacity restrictions. We understand this decision may be unwelcome to some, but we are collectively hoping to maximize the safety and peace of mind for all who wish to attend our events, including those at risk and the immunocompromised.

Our organizations will continue to monitor the situation in Nevada County and will announce updates as they occur. Some organizations may have stricter guidelines for their public events, for more details, please visit each organization’s website for their specific COVID-19 protocols.

Thank you very much for supporting us all as we navigate these uncertain times.”

For more information please visit:

The Center for the Arts: thecenterforthearts.org

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS): catsweb.org

InConcert Sierra: inconcertsierra.org

Miners Foundry Cultural Center: minersfoundry.org

Music in the Mountains: musicinthemountains.org

Nevada City Film Festival: nevadacityfilmfestival.com