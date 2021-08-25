Local musician Michelle Amador to take the stage at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley is proud to welcome local songstress Michelle Amador to its main stage on Aug. 27.

Amador is from a family of musicians and has been classically trained. She studied choral voice at Menlo School and ultimately went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern California. She continued to pursue music, studying jazz solo voice as well as composition.

In 2020 Amador released two new singles, “Glimmer” and “We Can Work It Out” which accompanied videos to visually represent what the artist was expressing through her music. Just this year she released “These Are The His And Los,” an album featuring a video by SNEAL.

“I’m intrigued by visual imagery set to music,” said Amador. “My music has always evoked imagery for me personally as I write it and it is a joy to discover what it evokes for other people.”

Throughout her career Amador has been the subject of much praise. The San Francisco Chronicle described her as “silken-voiced” while the San Jose Mercury News wrote that she is “a new breed of musician.”

For tickets and more information please visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384 Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Center for the Arts reminds its patrons that while situations can change on a daily basis, at press time COVID precautions are as follows:

Masks are required regardless of vaccine status

Proof of vaccination is required for those eligible

Those who are not vaccinated must provide either a 48 hour PCR negative test or 24 hour antigen negative test at the doors only for concerts and movies. Home tests at this time and the antigen test must come from a lab or doctor’s office.

Please check thecenterforthearts.org for updated information regarding COVID regulations.

Source: The Center for the Arts

