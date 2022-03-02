Local historian releases new book, ‘Nevada City Nisenan’

A recently published book is now available, which brings together new ideas, images and information about the Nisenan. Written for a general audience, “Nevada City Nisenan” is the story of survival, the importance of place and the resilience of indigenous culture.

The 184-page book contains over 100 rare photos, woodcuts and illustrations, 15 maps and a chapter on gold mining written by celebrated local author and archaeologist Hank Meals. Its primary goal is to return Nisenan history and knowledge to the people who live in the rural Sierra Nevada Foothill communities of Nevada County.

A presentation and book signing is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park, Nevada City. Teacher workshops will be held at the Gene Albaugh Community Room, Madelyn Helling Library, at 6:30 pm May 23 and May 30. More upcoming events will be announced.

“For all those who want to know more about the indigenous people of this place, do come and enjoy the presentation on March 16,” said author Tanis Thorne.

For thousands of years Nisenan people lived within the Deer Creek watershed, where the town of Nevada City is today. Here they developed a deep and enduring relationship with the land. A new generation of Nisenan are seeking community visibility and federal recognition.

“Nevada City Nisenan” is already attracting attention and gaining good reviews.

“Thorne shows how the development of industrial mining dispossessed Indians and limited their ability to survive in a landscape that had become hostile to them. Everyone interested in California Indians, Nevada City, the Gold Rush or California history should read this book. A little book that taught me a lot. The maps are especially useful,” said Albert L. Hurtado, historian and author of a number of award-winning books.

“Yesterday the mail brought me the ‘Nevada City Nisenan’ book. Once I started it, couldn’t put it down and so read till done, taking most of the night. It’s a powerful story and well assembled. I’ve known various fragments of this history for years but never realized how much recent history is powerfully present, and how the surviving individuals boldly hung on,” said Pulitizer-prize winning poet Gary Snyder.

During the gold rush, people from all parts of the globe moved to California with the hope of striking it rich with no intention of settling for long. Land use by gold miners and indigenous people could not have been more different. Through the pages of her book, Thorne explores how Nevada City’s Indian community survived into the twenty-first century in the face of great odds, especially mining’s destructive environmental legacy. It’s a subject local historian Hank Meals has spent 40+ years studying.

“For me collaborating on this book has been demanding, but illuminating, and worth every hour invested. It has been a pleasure to contribute to this effort by my high-caliber colleague,” said Hank Meals, known locally for his hiking books “Yuba Trails,” “Yuba Trails 2” and “The River.”

“This is beautiful!” said Shelly Covert, spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe.

“’Nevada City Nisenan’ is a fine book that everyone should read. I enjoyed it a great deal, It documents the historical experiences of our people before and after the gold rush of 1849. It also tells the story of how greed and the search for gold destroyed the local environment and almost completely erased a once thriving population of Native Americans,” said Tribal Chairperson, Richard Johnson, Compiler of “The History of Us: Nisenan Tribe of the Nevada City Rancheria.”

To learn more and order books online, visit: https://www.tanisthorne.com/

Tanis Thorne, left, and Hank Meals.

Provided photo

About the author

Tanis Thorne devoted her long career as an educator to learning and sharing stories of Native American survival. She spent decades researching and writing about the complexity of the California Indian experience. Thorne is the author of four books, many scholarly articles, and these classic local booklets: “The Campoodie of Nevada City: The Story of a Rancheria and Indians in Nevada City in 1854.”

Twenty-five years ago, curiosity about local Indian history in Thorne’s adopted home of Nevada City prompted her surprising discovery that an Indian reservation or “rancheria” existed outside town in the early 20th century, knowledge of which had been largely forgotten. Along this path, she first met Hank Meals. “Nevada City Nisenan” is the fruit of many years of collaborative research.

KNOW & GO WHAT: Presentation & Book Signing with Historian Tanis Thorne and Author Hank Meals WHEN: 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 WHERE: Seaman’s Lodge, 423 Nimrod St., Nevada City COST: Free Admission. Book Cost: $22 MORE INFO: http://tanisthorne.com

The cover of “Nevada City Nisenan” features “Indian Camp” by Harrison Eastman, 1852.

Provided photo

Basket maker at “pambos campoodie” near today’s Lake Wildwood. This drawing was made by Maynard Dixon in 1896, when he was 21. He eventually became the premier artist of the American West, especially the Southwest.

Provided photo

Betsy Westfield and Josie Cully, having tea in Nevada City, 1923.

Provided photo

Manzanita Diggings and Sugarloaf today. Landslides and the return of vegetation has “softened” the raw landscape created by hydraulic and drift mining. This area was mined until about 1910.

Provided photo