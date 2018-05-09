Local help for global change — The Magic Carpet celebrates Mother’s Day in Nevada City

The Magic Carpet is ready for a special Mother's Day event from Friday through Sunday to help raise funds for their Cultural Survival Projects.

As its tradition, The Magic Carpet supports multiple Cultural Survival Projects in different countries; these projects supply us with the extraordinary hand-knotted, vegetable dyed rugs that make up the majority of our inventory.

Each rug sold benefits the women weavers and their communities, providing them with quality education and healthcare, which greatly increases their quality of life.

The last sale helped fund the education of eight girls through high school in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and enabled the set-up of a computer lab with 30 thin-client computers for the Hassan School in India.

The Magic Carpet continues to focus on raising funds for more computer labs, this time for schools in the poor rural villages of Karnataka State, India. These schools range from primary through university.

The generous support of Magic Carpet customers enables them to help children in these under-represented communities, providing them with free quality education and free room and board.

During their last trip to India, Paul and Eileen Jorgensen visited a few of the schools and computer labs that had already been set up and they were very excited to see how these rural children are already excelling in their computer skills.

Over the next five years, 20 more campuses are going to be built with four more to be finished this year.

Quality education has a positive ripple effect on these children and their families. The Magic Carpet believes it has the power to transform society and the world, which in turn will bring more awareness, compassion and love.

The Magic Carpet welcomes all to view its woven masterpieces in a new, "Best of the World" exhibit at the gallery at 408 Broad St., Nevada City. The three-day only Mother's Day sale will be followed by a storewide spring sale from Monday, May 14, through June 15.

Browse the entire inventory online at http://www.themagiccarpet.biz, or visit their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/themagiccarpet.biz/.

For more information call The Magic Carpet at 530-265-9229.