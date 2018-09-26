Local filmmakers shine a light on Tibet with a screening of the film ‘Sacred Medicine’ in Nevada City

INFO: Contact 530-798-958-9576 or sierrafriendsoftibet@gmail.com , or visit http://www.sierrafriendsoftibet.net for more information

WHERE: Madelyn Helling Library Community Room, 980 Helling Way, just outside Nevada City

Sierra Friends of Tibet is ready to announce "Sacred Medicine" a film screening and an evening with Sierra foothill local filmmakers.

When Katie and Ryan McPherson founded their company Good Blood Media in 2016, they committed themselves to producing stories from the heart that connect with humanity and inspire new ways of thinking by aligning with people and places that seek to make the world a better place.

Not too far after the launch of their company, television producer Katie McPherson stumbled upon a mission rooted in Himalayas to save what H.H. Dalai Lama calls "the Last Authentic Buddhist Culture."

The Dalai Lama Trust reached out to Hands On Global, a Montana based non-governmental organization, to bring basic healthcare to the remote region of Zanskar. There on the Tibetan Plateau is home to the Last Authentic Tibetan Buddhists with a striking mortality rate of 50 percent in children under the age of five.

Katie and her husband Ryan agreed to go along on the journey with Hands On Global as media volunteers. Upon returning home Good Blood Media produced a short film called "Sacred Medicine," a story that showcases the delightful Zanskari people and speaks to some of the challenges of bringing healthcare to the region.

Zanskar is a sub district of the Kargil district, which lies in the eastern half of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Because the fate of this region and its people is quite uncertain, it was advised by H.H. Dalai Lama and Geshe Yonten that Katie and Ryan return to Zanskar and embed with the culture for one year to document the culture as a legacy for the world.

Good Blood Media is now in development on a multi-media initiative called "The Last Tibetan Outpost."

Katie and Ryan are embarking on a grassroots fundraising tour screening their "Sacred Medicine" film and inviting audiences to participate in collaborative focus group discussions after the screening. They hope to include the Buddhist community in North America in the development of "The Last Tibetan Outpost."

Good Blood Media will be screening "Sacred Medicine" at the Nevada County Library Community Room at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30.

For more information or to get involved visit http://www.lasttibetanoutpost.com.

Source: Sierra Friends of Tibet