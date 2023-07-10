Pine Creek

Kevin Bennett from The Training Zone located in the Pine Creek Shopping Center (on left) and Dennis Sies, a musician and event organizer have partnered to bring a free music series from 4 — 8 p.m. every third Sunday through September 17.

 Photo by Marianne Boll-See/mboll-see@theunion.com

After a highly successful launch in June, the Pine Creek Music Series is scheduled to return this weekend, and again in August and September, with three more in the four- event series.

The free, family-friendly concerts bring a wide array of local performing artists and bands to an attractive and (until now) under-utilized amphitheatre at the Pine Creek Shopping Center in Grass Valley (where Raley’s and JC Penny are located). The free concerts take place on the third Sunday of each month, through September, with the next event to take place on July 16. Each event runs from 4 p.m. until approximately 8 p.m., and includes several musical performances, with smaller, acoustic acts opening the concert and a full band headlining each show.