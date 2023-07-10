After a highly successful launch in June, the Pine Creek Music Series is scheduled to return this weekend, and again in August and September, with three more in the four- event series.
The free, family-friendly concerts bring a wide array of local performing artists and bands to an attractive and (until now) under-utilized amphitheatre at the Pine Creek Shopping Center in Grass Valley (where Raley’s and JC Penny are located). The free concerts take place on the third Sunday of each month, through September, with the next event to take place on July 16. Each event runs from 4 p.m. until approximately 8 p.m., and includes several musical performances, with smaller, acoustic acts opening the concert and a full band headlining each show.
The greater Grass Valley area is home to an enormous array of talented musicians, and performing artists, spanning a wide variety of genres, including blues, jazz, blue grass, soul, R & B, classic rock, Latin, indie rock and reggae. The Summer Music Series will feature artists from across the musical spectrum. For example, the July 16 concert features, in addition to headliner Dream and Dreamers, a terrific four piece ensemble—Quatro Novo—that will be playing bossa, tango, choro, and more.
“We are excited to present so many of the talented artists and musicians that live in our community for free concerts this summer. Local favorites Dream and Dreamers, and The Edgetones, will be headlining the next two events…Dream and Dreamers on July 16, and The Edgetones on August 20. Both are terrific bands—tight and well-rehearsed —playing a great mix of dance-friendly tunes” says event promoter Dennis Sies. “Add to that a number of other great acts, including Sue Bartow, Quattro Novo, Love Solo Duo, Sies Matters, and Matt Draper…and you have a chance to see and hear some of the finest musicians in our community at free concerts in a beautiful setting. So folks should mark their calendars, and plan to join us for some terrific free concerts.”