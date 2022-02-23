Local ceramic artists’ work on display

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills is excited to announce its ceramic arts group, Sierra Foothills Clay Arts, acceptance and participation in the Fertile Ground 56th Conference of the “National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts” in Sacramento March 16 – 19. Together in two receptions, Opening Reception March 5, 1 to 5 p.m. Friends and Family and a National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Reception March 17, 5 to 9 p.m., eight artists will display their works.

Sierra Foothills Clay Arts are sculptors and potters of Grass Valley and Nevada City with a variety of themes and styles in figure sculpture, functional and sculptural pottery. Their Art works combine into a diverse range of techniques and expressions in wood fired finishes, reduction and oxidation processes.

The eight local Artists of this prominent event include Amanda Paoletti, Deborah Bridges, Chic Lotz, Rene Sprattling, Claudia Jeffers, Risa Roseman, Andrew Sellery and Jennifer Rugge.

The featured Artists work in an array of styles and techniques in clay.

Amanda’s current works focus on two series, Faceted Figures to bring line and form together and True Nature, figurative trees, which emanate a philosophical narrative of the human form as vessel in landscape.

Deborah creates thought provoking figurative sculpture. Her work grapples with the full range of the human experience, the dark as well as with the light.

Chic, a glaze chemist and artist, produces functional and sculptural potter with custom glazes that enhance the shape and texture of her work.

Rene is mainly a functional potter, but also enjoys hand-built and sculptural clay works. Claudia is a figurative-narrative sculptor who brings interesting stories that characterize candid moments from daily life.

Risa is a figurative sculptor that explores the human form as a map to the internal emotions expressed in the holding of body.

Andrew explores different avenues with clay vessels, both functional and sculptural, including wood-fire expressions.

Jennifer steeps her work in the influences of ancient art processes along with early signs and pictographic languages.

The entire exhibition runs Feb. 19 – May 31. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHO: Eight local artists of ceramics in sculpture and pottery WHAT: Clay Sculpture & Pottery Gallery Exhibition WHERE: Sierra College Gallery Show Room, 316 Vernon St. Roseville WHEN: Two receptions – Opening Reception Friends and Family: Saturday, March 5, 1-5 p.m. and National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Reception March 17, 5-9 p.m.

