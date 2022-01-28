Local award-winning author to give talk

Award winning local author Shirley Dickard will be a guest speaker on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. at the Congregation B’nai Harim Sisterhood located at The Nevada County Jewish Community Center, 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley. Standard COVID-19 protocols will be in place and the event is open to the public. Shirley’s debut novel “HeartWood” was inspired by her great grandmother’s life who was a pioneer and activist. Set locally in the Sierra, the novel is a powerful ecofeminist vision of global stewardship challenges.

‘Heart Wood – Four women, for the Earth, for the future’

Deep within the heartwood of a small oak writing desk is a legacy that mysteriously connects three family women, each writing a century apart (past, present and future), yet timelessly connected by the family desk. Each woman sees man’s destruction of the natural world through the eyes of her time. “Heart Wood” speaks of women’s collective power to protect the Earth they love and of three generations of women who reach through time to support each other in doing what must be done.

RSVP’s are requested in order to keep attendees informed of any possible changes due to COVID. Please RSVP to ncjcc@outlook.com .

Source: Mya Russell

Shirley Dickard

