Local author publishes new work

Just-published novel “Is That All There Is,” by local author Charles Dayton, is now available in paperback and e-book formats.

The novel begins with a man facing a mid-life crisis. He has done all the things one is supposed to, yet he can’t escape the feeling there must be more. So he quits his job, moves to an old gold mining town, and begins his search.

He leaves a one-bedroom condo for a giant run-down Victorian. He is a scientist, who finds himself encountering ancient myths. His neighbors include liberals and arch conservatives, atheists and holders of diverse religious beliefs. He is an urbanite, now surrounded by rural life. This is the story of how one man faces these challenges, where he winds up, and whether there is more.

Dayton has lived in Nevada City for 35 years. He has published several works set in environs familiar to Nevada County residents, including a provocative novel about a homeless man, “There But for Fortune”; a series of mysteries led by a 72-year-old-curmudgeon, “The Lew Travis Mysteries”; and a collection of short stories in the Twilight Zone tradition, “Time Passages.” All are available at Amazon.com in both print and electronic versions. Some are also available in the “Local Authors” sections of SPD. More information can be found at http://www.charlesdayton.net.