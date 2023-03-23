Robin A. Zimmerman

Robin A. Zimmerman, a.k.a, Caitlin DeLems, has written a picture book titled ‘Pitch Perfect and Persistent! The Musical Debut of Amy Cheney Beach’.

 Submitted photo

Meet Amy Cheney Beach, musician extraordinaire and the first successful woman composer in America, in Pitch Perfect and Persistent!, a picture book biography written by local author Robin A. Zimmerman, written under the pseudonym Caitlin DeLems, and illustrated by Alison Jay. The book was published March 21 during Women’s History Month from Calkins Creek, an imprint of Astra Books for Young Readers.

DeLems will hold a book signing for “Pitch Perfect and Persistent! The Musical Debut of Amy Cheney Beach” at The Book Seller in Grass Valley on March 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.