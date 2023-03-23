Meet Amy Cheney Beach, musician extraordinaire and the first successful woman composer in America, in Pitch Perfect and Persistent!, a picture book biography written by local author Robin A. Zimmerman, written under the pseudonym Caitlin DeLems, and illustrated by Alison Jay. The book was published March 21 during Women’s History Month from Calkins Creek, an imprint of Astra Books for Young Readers.
DeLems will hold a book signing for “Pitch Perfect and Persistent! The Musical Debut of Amy Cheney Beach” at The Book Seller in Grass Valley on March 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.
With perfect pitch and fierce persistence, Amy Beach always knew she had to make music. There was just one big problem. Her mother believed it was not proper or suitable for a young lady to draw attention to herself, let alone take on a musical career. But give in or give up? Not Amy Beach. She demanded to play the piano. Demanded to have a real teacher. Demanded to perform. Luckily — for the world — Amy’s persistence paid off. At just sixteen years old, Amy Beach found herself on the stage of Boston’s Music Hall — and the start of a brilliant career. A female composer who paved the way — perfectly!
Impeccably researched and full of fascinating details
