Local author hosts ‘book giveaway contest’

This holiday season, local author Chris Enss is offering a book giveaway contest, according to a press release.

“For the book lover on your Christmas list, select from the many stories about heroic women of the American frontier by New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss,“ the release states. ”Whether it’s tales about the first female detectives with the Pinkterton Detective Agency, the ladies who helped build the railroad, comic actresses on stage and screen, or Western film stars John Wayne, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, there’s something in the Enss catalog of books to interest everyone.“

Visit http://www.chrisenss.com throughout the month of December to participate. Find the holiday decorated cowgirl boots within the site to register to win any two books of your choice, the release states.

Books by Chriss Enss are availble for purchase on Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com, nbnbooks.com and farcountrypress.com.