Local artist Bolinger’s paintings, ceramics on display

Local artist Charlotte Brux-Bolinger will be presenting an exhibit of her paintings and ceramics at Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, 210 North Auburn Street in Grass Valley during the month of February.

Charlotte has pursued classes in drawing, color theory, and watercolor as well as ceramic sculpture. Her work has been shown in Grass Valley, Auburn, Nevada City and Orland. Charlotte endeavors to share her love of the natural world through her art.

Join the artist for a Grand Opening reception in the Courtyard Suites lounge on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The total amount of all sales will go to One Source-Empowering Caregivers, a local organization training and coordinating volunteers to give free respite to spouses and others working 24-7 to care for elderly and disabled members of our community.

All of the art in this show is original. Viewing and sales of the artwork will be available to hotel guests and the public throughout the month of February.