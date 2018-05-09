Like a diamond — Ukulele master & California WorldFest favorite Taimane returns to The Center for the Arts on Sunday

TICKETS: $25 members & students, $30 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop – 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Taimane translates to diamond from Samoan and perfectly reflects the different facets of her nature.

Whether delicately finger-picking through Bach or radically ripping through Led Zeppelin, Taimane has the ability to morph genres — from classical to rock to flamenco — and stretch her instrument far beyond the familiar melodies of Hawaii, where she grew up.

Taimaine's rise in popularity has felt like a lightning strike but her journey to this position has not been overnight.

She began performing in public at age 10, busking in Waikiki in her home state of Hawaii every Friday night with her father holding down security duties and Waikiki Beach Boys (adults whose home and workplace was the beach) serving as her band.

By age 13, Taimane landed a spot in Don Ho's show literally playing in the spotlight every week until Ho's passing.

At 17, Taimane received her own show, a Friday night residency at the expansive Hyatt Regency in the heart of Waikiki.

Taimane's artistic lifeline came shortly thereafter when she enrolled at the University of Hawaii and discovered the arts venues of Honolulu's Chinatown where she was given the opportunity to take her instrument of choice, the ukulele, in whatever musical direction her heart desired.

Fast forward to today, and you have an artist whose soul shines through in every performance, presenting a sound and style all her own.

From Bach to rock, flamenco infernos to tribal hymns, Taimane captivates upon first sight and ignites a fire thereafter channeling her passion into her instrument and busting the door wide open for connection with her audience.

Supreme artistry meets spell-binding entertainment.

Through this magical combination, Taimane has garnered a worldwide audience — over 8 million video views and 80,000 social media followers to date.