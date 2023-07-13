If you love live theatre full of great music, dance, song, and storyline, you will not want to miss “Guys and Dolls”, opening tonight at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.

Sierra Stages theatre company has assembled a long list of local actors to bring the iconic musical alive, accompanied by great costumes, amazing choreography, a live orchestra, and a brilliant set. Executive Director and co-director Michele Nesbit said the organization wanted to bring something light and fun to the community, “‘Guys and Dolls’ has been on our list. I was really looking for something that would lighten the mood this year—to be fun, bright, and playful and that is what ‘Guys and Dolls’ is. It’s just super fun. It’s all about love and these mismatched pairs coming together and meeting in the middle, even though they are so completely different. I wanted to bring that joy into this season.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com