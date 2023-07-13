If you love live theatre full of great music, dance, song, and storyline, you will not want to miss “Guys and Dolls”, opening tonight at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.
Sierra Stages theatre company has assembled a long list of local actors to bring the iconic musical alive, accompanied by great costumes, amazing choreography, a live orchestra, and a brilliant set. Executive Director and co-director Michele Nesbit said the organization wanted to bring something light and fun to the community, “‘Guys and Dolls’ has been on our list. I was really looking for something that would lighten the mood this year—to be fun, bright, and playful and that is what ‘Guys and Dolls’ is. It’s just super fun. It’s all about love and these mismatched pairs coming together and meeting in the middle, even though they are so completely different. I wanted to bring that joy into this season.”
Set in New York City, Guys and Dolls is a romantic comedy about gambler Nathan Detroit (played by Paul Micsan), trying to fund the biggest craps game possible, and his fiancé Adelaine (Heidi Grass) of 14 years who just wants to get married. Adding to the storyline is the pious Sister Sarah Brown (Christi Colombo) who goes from warning sinners to repent, to falling for a sinner herself in the gambler, Sky Masterson (Hunter Reed).
A large ensemble cast including Anthony Andino, Casey Burke, Lou Ceci, Laura Columbel, Chase Coney, Krissi DeKowzan, Jack Keopecky, Mackenzie Martin, Ken Miele, Gaibrial Morton, Tom Ogden, Lexi Phillips, Tasa Proberts, Eve Tieck, Sam Uelman, and Angela Williams fills the stage with song and dance.
Theatre-goers will recognize several iconic tunes including “Luck Be a Lady”, “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat”, “A Bushel and a Peck”, and more.
This is the first musical Sierra Stages will present, following the passing (in May of this year) of past Music Director, Ken Getz. Getz and partner, Peter Mason, cofounded the company in 2010 and retired from the theatre board last year. Together, they brought dozens of productions and pushed the limits of community theatre, bringing both awards and much deserved attention to the Sierra foothills. News of Getz passing saddened the theatre community.
Nesbit, who was hired as executive director, said she feels the responsibility, “It is quite a fascinating thing to be doing right now in memory of Ken. This is the first time going through this without him. It’s emotional and very intense. Just replacing him in general when he retired was a huge task. We have an incredible team behind this project, and we are all learning to do new things, which is also an amazing thing about theatre as everybody comes together and brings all their amazing skills to make the show happen.”
Nesbit assures, music director and choreographer Cristi Colombo is working hard to fill some very big shoes, “She (Colombo) was the first person I talked to when I picked the show because I wanted to make sure dance was a big thing in it. Choreography is a huge part of the show. She is (also) the brains behind how all the music goes together.”
While Getz was known for taking on every aspect of music direction, Sierra Stages brought on Kim Shepard to assist Colombo and to conduct. Ten people will play instruments live with some digital support to fill the sound.
Colombo is a triple threat serving as Music Director, Choreographer, and playing one of the lead roles in the play, but she is not alone in wearing multiple hats to bring the iconic play to life.
Theatre has a way of consuming the players; Nesbit noted that while the play involves relationships on the stage, behind the scenes, many of the key players are couples in real life. “On stage, love is a huge theme of this show. My husband is in it as an ensemble dancer. Cristi is in it and Hunter, her husband, plays opposite of her. Heidi is in it and her husband, Casey, plays Nicely in it. So, definitely, the theme of love and relationships goes throughout the production.”
“Guys and Dolls”, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, is a must see. Co-directed by Michele Nesbit and Sara Noah, the set designer is Theresa Shea. The lighting designer is Erin Beattie. Nesbit noted Holli Hiraoka-Hurst is “the insanely talented stage manager.” Costume Designer is Marci Wolfe. And the lone male behind the scenes is technical director, Casey Burke.
The message of “Guys and Dolls” may be life is a gamble and you just have to keep playing it. Nesbit concluded, “We are definitely doing this in the spirit of Ken. The show must go on. We were in rehearsal when he passed, and we continued with rehearsal for that reason. We are striving for the quality he was able to bring to this town and this theatre. He is definitely still whispering in my ear.”
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com