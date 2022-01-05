‘Licorice Pizza’: A fresh slice of life

Paul Thomas Anderson’s new movie “Licorice Pizza” is a coming of age story that takes us back to early 70s. Named for a popular record shop of the time, “Licorice Pizza” gives us a slice of real life. Lead characters Gary Valentine, (Cooper Hoffman) and Alana Kane (Alana Haim), are drawn from Anderson’s acquaintances. The film is set in the San Fernando Valley where Anderson was raised.

Anderson directed, wrote and produced this fresh homage to a time and place. The film follows high schooler and entrepreneur Gary Valentine as he meets the 25-year-old Alana Kane. We run with them through a series of acting gigs, business ventures, misadventures and summertime flings. We see two young people trying to find their footing with each other and also the greater world, which is in turmoil with gas shortages, the Vietnam war and the Nixon administration.

The Valley at the time is full of various and sundry Hollywood actors, producers, developers and big-wigs with great characters contributed by Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and Tom Waits. Through this comedic backdrop, Valentine and Kane form a companionship as they navigate through the delicate and highly imprecise nature of relationship and life in general.

Keeping the film moving, the lead characters are often seen running. Is this perhaps because youth is in a hurry? Is this just our tendency to rush into the next moment? Valentine and Kane run away from each other, after each other and sometimes to each other. The camera is unafraid of close-ups and we see the actor’s little flinches and expressions unfiltered by Botox and make-up. While never heavy-handed, “Licorice Pizza” plays with the obvious sexism of the time period. Alana at one point, having martinis with a Hollywood actor, played by Sean Penn, says “Do you even remember my real name?”

The film has a fantastic soundtrack with songs by Sonny & Cher, Wings, Donovan and David Bowie (to name a few). It turns out the original Licorice Pizza record store took its name from an old Abbott and Costello routine where they try to sell records, unsuccessfully (saying “Well we could sprinkle cornstarch on the bottom and sell them as Licorice Pizzas”). Anderson doesn’t make use of the film title in an obvious way, though it certainly characterizes the time and place. Rather than telling us about the music, we hear it.

The cast is, for the most part, made up of people we could see in our own neighborhood, which adds to its charm and accessibility. “Licorice Pizza” has a genuineness and heart so often lost with polished production values, giving the audience humanity over a technologically-enhanced surface value. Alana’s sisters and parents are played by her real-life sisters and parents. Cooper Hoffman is son to Philip Seymour Hoffman, a frequent actor in Anderson’s films (“Magnolia,” “Boogie Nights,” “The Master”). Anderson produced music videos for the rock band Haim. We also see briefly Anderson’s wife, Maya Rudolph, in the cast.

“Licorice Pizza” reminds us that perhaps the greatest, freshest story may be the one in our own backyard and that the theme, far from complex, is about human discovery, relationships and finding ones’ place in the grand scheme of things.

