Library to host virtual film screenings

Our community is celebrating “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich with a full calendar of events including book discussions for all age groups throughout the county, several storywalks around the different towns in our area, featuring Nisenan and Native storybooks.

The Nevada County Community Library, in collaboration with Nevada County Reads & Writes, presents a virtual film screening series for its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read celebration of “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich on Thursdays, February 25, March 4, March 11, March 18 and March 25. The NEA Big Read in Nevada County is presented in partnership with the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools and the Friends of the Nevada County Library of with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and Book to Action.

In this virtual film series, we will gather online to watch six screenings of movies that relate to the themes in “The Round House” will be held online with a short discussion following. Participants are encouraged to bring their own refreshments and/or dinner.

Screenings include “Young Lakota” on February 25, “Barking Water” on March 4, “Language Healers & Ishi’s Return” on March 11, “Rhymes for Young Ghouls” on March 18, and a look at the Nevada City Film Festival’s project with California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP) on March 25.

An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Nevada County is one of 84 communities nationwide participating in the NEA Big Read from September 2020-June 2021. From February 8 to March 27, our community will celebrate "The Round House" by Louise Erdrich with a full calendar of events. Writing workshops will be held virtually to encourage adults and teens to reflect on their own narratives. We will also be hosting several Nisenan cultural programs so we can all learn more about the history of our area.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

