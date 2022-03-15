Let’s take it outdoors: Cassidy Joy to play Miners Foundry patio

Nevada City songstress Cassidy Joy will take the stage outdoors at Miners Foundry the afternoon of March 20.

Joy has a longstanding reputation in the area for her melodic voice and skills on guitar. Her selections range from folk to pop to rock ‘n’ roll, and she is planning on playing some favorite hits from the 1980s as a nod to the generation in which she was raised.

“To have the sunny, wide open space just outside the Miners Foundry to still play music during these times has been a treat and a real blessing,” Joy said. “The Miners Foundry in general has been a place in which I’ve been given many opportunities to stretch my wings wider and wider throughout the years, and I am always grateful for the opportunity to represent them.”

The performance is scheduled to take place outside, but in the event of inclement weather will move indoors for the comfort of all involved.

The safety of all guests, staff, volunteers, and community remains the highest priority at the Miners Foundry as the COVID pandemic continues. Guests will continue to need the following items for admission:

1. A mask (except when actively eating or drinking)

2. Photo ID (for those over 18) and Proof of Full Vaccination or

3. 48 Hour PCR Negative test or

4. 24 Hour Antigen Test

For general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

For more information please contact: Kat Kress, Kat@minersfoundry.org , 530-265-5040

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

KNOW & GO WHAT: Cassidy Joy WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Sunday, March 20, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. MORE INFO: Visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040 TICKETS: Free admission