Let’s party!: Art Works Gallery celebrates 12 years

Artist Kris Johnson demonstrates her fabric art during a Second Saturday Spotlight at Art Works Gallery Co-op in Grass Valley.

Art Works Gallery is celebrating its 12th anniversary with a one-day sale and reception. Everything in the gallery will be 20% off all day Saturday, June 25. The reception is from 2 to 5 p.m. with refreshments and live music by Alan Greenbaum.

What began as a holiday popup in the winter of 2009 with nine local artists in Nevada City became a cooperative gallery with 35 members in Grass Valley in May 2010. The opening reception for the Mill Street location was held in August 2010. An article in the August 2010 Food and Wine magazine states, “Now a newcomer has arrived: Art Works Gallery in Grass Valley. Thirty-five local artists have formed the gallery which opened in the historic downtown last May.“

The artists worked together to renovate a gallery space at 113 Mill Street in Grass Valley. The 2,000 square-foot 19th century building is a clean, well lighted place to display art.

“It gives us an opportunity to share the creative works of local artists with the greater community,” says the group’s president and jeweler Linda Kaneko.

Artists Eileen Blodgett and Denise Wey.

Furniture maker Don Augstein adds, “We are dividing the work and sharing in the fun and enthusiasm — as well as the expense — to create a successful art gallery.”

Everyone in the gallery is a member of the community and giving back to the community has been a core tenant of the gallery’s mission. Twice a year the gallery holds fundraisers that have contributed over $20,000 to local nonprofit organizations. A community favorite is the annual fundraiser for The Food Bank of Nevada County held during the holiday season. In addition to the fundraisers, artists demos are held the Second Saturday of every month.

“I have been with the gallery for 10 years, and I am always amazed by the generosity of our artists. The pride in ownership is apparent in the quality of the art work,“ said painter Katie Wolff.

Keeping up with the times, members designed a new logo that reflects an edgier, modern look.

Keeping up with the times, members designed a new logo that reflects an edgier, modern look. The look may be different but it’s still the same great art that readers of The Union have voted Best Art Gallery for the past seven years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays until 5 p.m. The gallery is following CDC guidelines to keep staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online, you can find them at http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com

