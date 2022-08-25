Let’s laugh: Actor and comedian Adam Ferrara performs at The Center for the Arts in August

Co-presented by Reno-Tahoe Comedy, The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome comedian Adam Ferrara to the Marisa Funk Theater on Saturday, Aug. 27. The actor and comedian who Entertainment Weekly dubbed “Hilarious,” is an internationally touring headliner, two-time nominee for best male stand-up by the American Comedy Awards, has three Comedy Central Specials, and has hosted the critically acclaimed BBC sensation, Top Gear USA.

Some of his Top Gear USA highlights include jumping a ‘76 Coupe de Ville Cadillac 46 ft in the air, getting a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta up to 180mph, hang gliding a mustang off a cliff and driving one of the original 1966 MK II GT40 which won Le Mans.

Growing up on Long Island, Ferrara got his love for muscle cars from his father who could fix anything while Adam’s only job would be holding the light. He starred in the AOL series In the Driver’s Seat with Adam Ferrara, sponsored by Jaguar and Range Rover and was an online host for The Barrett Jackson Collector Car Auction.

His new podcast, The Adam Ferrara Podcast is a breakout hit and considered a “must listen” by Hidden Remote. His new comedy album It’s Scary in Here debuted number one on iTunes, while his album Unconditional, was Interrobang’s People’s Choice for Album of the Year.

Not only is Ferrara a certifiably hilarious comedian, he’s also an accomplished television and movie actor. He proudly played Chief Needles Nelson on the Emmy® nominated FX drama Rescue Me with Denis Leary, and Frank Verelli and on Showtime’s hit series Nurse Jackie opposite Emmy® Award winner Edie Falco. He also co-starred alongside Kevin James in the hit movie Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Definitely, Maybe with Ryan Reynolds. Some of Ferrara’s other TV credits include ABC’s upcoming TV series Deception, CBS’s The Good Fight, NBC’s Law & Order, ABC’s Ugly Betty, CBS’s The King Of Queens, as well as a series regular on the critically acclaimed ABC show, The Job, with Denis Leary.

Source: The Center for the Arts