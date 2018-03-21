Let’s duet: The Lynx to perform at Mateo’s Public in Nevad City

The Lynx is a newly formed duo — Billy Packard on mandolin and Alexis Alrich on piano. They play sparkling music from the U.S., Italy, Spain, France, Brazil, Mexico and more.

Featuring sophisticated waltzes, polkas, tarantellas and tangos, bossa, choro and swing from the 1800s to the present, with a modern California twist.

With Alrich's classical background and Packard's roots background, the music ranges from classic to Latin to jazzy. The duo are composers as well and play original pieces along with favorites.

Sometimes their music is smooth, sometimes it's fast and syncopated, but no matter the tempo their fingers will be flying.

The duo will be playing at Mateo's Public from 6-9 p.m. Sunday located 300 Commercial St., in Nevada City.