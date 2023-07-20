Join us at Gold Vibe Kombuchary for a Skate Party fundraiser in benefit of the non-profit Nevada County Skate—supporting, uniting, and funding the skate community of Nevada County and beyond!
This event is free and donation-based. We will have a jam-packed afternoon of entertainment—bring your skates!
Come and enjoy music from roller skate DJ legend DJ GA and local bands Park Street Riot and Checked out!
There will be an open community skate mini ramp and a free roller skate dance class with Oakland rhythm skate king Mr. Bowtie.
We will have spectacular raffle prizes you can win—such as a fully-customized pair of skates by Crush Roller Shop and a complete skateboard setup from GoodTimes Skate Shop, and more!
And of course, Gold Vibe will be serving their delicious booch and Vegan Circus Food Truck will be onsite providing tasty snack and meal options.
Links for more information:
