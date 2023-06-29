From “dawns early light to twilight’s last gleaming” there is no lack of things to do in celebration of our nation’s independence over the next several days. From Music in the Mountains (MIM) Summerfest Series to the 4th of July Parade and Fireworks sponsored by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce (GGVCC) and Grass Valley Downtown Association (GVDA), locals and visitors alike will have plenty to keep them busy honoring the red, white, and blue in 2023.

Music in the Mountains kicks off the holiday weekend with an outdoor showing of “Toy Story” with a live orchestra providing the sound, taking place at Western Gateway Park on Saturday, July 1. The film is shown in its entirety beginning at 7:30 p.m., with all the music played live by the MIM orchestra, conducted by Ryan Murray. MIM executive director Jenny Darlington-Person said, “That is the full, feature-length film playing on an LED wall with the orchestra playing every note of the score live with the film.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com