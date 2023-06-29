From “dawns early light to twilight’s last gleaming” there is no lack of things to do in celebration of our nation’s independence over the next several days. From Music in the Mountains (MIM) Summerfest Series to the 4th of July Parade and Fireworks sponsored by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce (GGVCC) and Grass Valley Downtown Association (GVDA), locals and visitors alike will have plenty to keep them busy honoring the red, white, and blue in 2023.
Music in the Mountains kicks off the holiday weekend with an outdoor showing of “Toy Story” with a live orchestra providing the sound, taking place at Western Gateway Park on Saturday, July 1. The film is shown in its entirety beginning at 7:30 p.m., with all the music played live by the MIM orchestra, conducted by Ryan Murray. MIM executive director Jenny Darlington-Person said, “That is the full, feature-length film playing on an LED wall with the orchestra playing every note of the score live with the film.”
Patrons can relax under the stars while enjoying a family favorite. The early start time is to accommodate the younger viewers. Darlington-Person said she trusts in the expertise of Disney technicians who assured her the high-quality LED screen will show nicely even before dark.
Bring a picnic or purchase a Philly cheese steak, hot dogs, and other treats sold by Gramma’s House or a Lazy Dog ice cream. Bring your own chairs or purchase a table of six (if still available). Gates open at 6 p.m. Children nine and under are free. Children 10 to 17 are $25, and adults are $49.
On Sunday, July 2, you might declare your independence a bit early at Lucchesi Vineyards annual “Red, Whites and Blues Soiree”, this year featuring the Banner Mountain Blues Band. The five-piece “rock and roll with a blues twist” signature sound will get you on your feet! The $25 ticket price includes a free glass of wine or other beverage. Scattered tables will be set on the grounds and patrons can bring their own chairs, blankets, and picnics. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6 p.m.
Monday, July 3, MIM returns to Western Gateway Park with their traditional Summerfest closer, “Happy Birthday USA”, this year featuring Broadway soprano Ali Ewoldt along with the MIM orchestra and chorus. Darlington-Person said this is a big deal, “Exciting this year, we are actually bringing in a Broadway star. Her name is Ali Ewoldt. She is the first Asian American to ever play Cristine in Phantom of the Opera. She has also played Maria in West Side Story on a national tour and Cosette in Les Miserable on Broadway and done a lot of other stuff.”
Ryan Murray worked with Ewoldt with the Modesto orchestra and was so impressed he hired her to come to Nevada County.
The music program begins with “This Land is Your Land” and ends with “Stars and Stripes Forever”. In between guests will enjoy several popular Broadway tunes including pieces from Carousel, West Side Story, and Phantom of the Opera along with other well-known compositions from the likes of John Williams and John Phillip Sousa, among them. The annual concert tends to leave attendees feeling a great sense of pride, and uplifted spirits. There is plenty of parking. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. Advance purchase ticket options include a “pay what you can” with suggested donation of $35. Find more information about MIM Summerfest (including Rhapsody in Blue taking place tonight at the Center for The Arts) and purchase tickets at their website (see Know & Go).
Golfcarts will assist folk from the parking area if needed along with chairs and popups for those waiting for a ride.
Festivities on the actual day of Independence, July 4th, begin in downtown Grass Valley with a pancake breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m., provided by members of Twin Cities Church said GGCC CEO and GVDA executive manager Robin Galvan-Davies, “This year we will be setting up on West Main Street from the clock tower up to the Holbrooke. Twin Cities Church partners with us to do the cooking of the pancakes and they provide all kinds of children’s games for that hour and a half. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to come down. It’s just $5 per person.”
The Nevada County Concert Band will begin entertaining parade goers at 9 a.m.
Each year Nevada City and Grass Valley alternate hosting the annual parade. With Grass Valley up this year, the parade will set up on East Main and South Auburn Streets and will take the traditional route up E. Main to Mill Street, turning on Neal to S. School Street to Chapel Street toward its end near Brighton Street. Galvan-Davies said this is the first event to have motorized vehicles on the newly constructed town center that is Mill Street, “The Town Crier will begin the parade at 10 a.m. sharp and we will begin with the color guard, of course. This is the inauguration of Mill Street with vehicle traffic, and we are very, very excited about that!”
Special guest and winner of the 2023, newly named, Lieutenant Commander Louis “Lou” Conter Military Ambassador Award, Technical Sergeant Breona Calvert will sing the National Anthem and Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser (and Millie) will act as Grand Marshall.
Following the parade, the celebrating will continue as the 2nd annual “Dancing in the Streets” takes place beginning at 5 p.m. on Mill Street Galvan-Davies explained, “We have two great dance bands (playing at each end of the street), one is vintage rock, and one is hot rock. We’ve got super food vendors and ice-cold beverages.”
Try the “South Fork Sparkler” or Budget Blinds named “Shades of Freedom” signature cocktails, along with beer, wine, water, and sodas.
The fireworks will launch near the Dorsey Drive overpass as has become custom since the pandemic. Community sponsors paid for the cost of the display, which should begin around 9:30 p.m.
For those who might be interested in venturing to the Eastern section of Nevada County, similar activities are planned in the town of Truckee with pancake breakfast, and a “There’s No Place Like Home” themed parade in downtown Truckee, followed by a full day of activities and fireworks all planned at West End Beach on Donner Lake.
Galvan-Davies summed up the tone of all those who are hosting events, “It’s all about the community and having fun. It has to be fun. We want to make it fun. We want to make coming to downtown Grass Valley an experience where you walk away saying, ‘Man, did I have fun!’”
COVER PHOTO The Town Crier and the Honor Guard at the 2021 Grass Valley 4th of July parade. | Photo by Winding Road Imagery. {related_content_uuid}fad3f7e3-5176-4968-b8de-093e8ffcc899{/related_content_uuid}
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com