Graham Parker

The longtime front man of Graham Parker and the Rumour brings a solo set to Miners Foundry on May 11.

 Submitted photo

“It’s all about being entertained,” Graham Parker said with a smile. The longtime front man of Graham Parker and the Rumour brings a solo set to Miners Foundry today.

Since he burst onto the London scene in the 1970’s, Parker has been slinging a signature sound across continents that has rightly earned him a spot in the pantheon of truly original and influential figures in rock and roll. A punk icon, Parker came out swinging. “I attacked people like I wanted to kill them with my early records, which is quite unpleasant when you think about it,” he recalled with a laugh. “It’s a very different animal now, I’m not going to go out shouting at them. That doesn’t mean I’m not intense, I’m always intense.”