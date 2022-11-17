LeeAnn Brook’s ‘LandWaterSky’ show opens Sunday

"Estuary" is a 30" x 40" mixed media on wood panel painting by LeeAnn Brook.

Submitted by LeeAnn Brook

As we enter the holiday season, LeeAnn Brook unveils a show of recent mixed media paintings at the new Communal Cafe in downtown Nevada City.

Sit back and take in the colorful, atmospheric paintings in her show “LandWaterSky”, while enjoying drinks, beer, wine and house-made delights in a spacious historic building from the 1800s.

The show will run from November through January, with an Opening Reception on November 20 from 12-2 p.m., featuring the gypsy-jazz sound of Yuba Rio. The show will also join the festivities on Thanksgiving weekend and during Victorian Christmas.

The texture of wetland grasses, the atmosphere of rivers and coastal ranges and the shimmering beauty of silver-toned skies are the inspiration for this show of nearly 30 paintings by Nevada City artist LeeAnn Brook. Her paintings evolve from her memory of her travels, unfolding on the canvas, and only in dreams before that. Suspended between the figurative and abstract qualities of nature, her mixed media paintings include collage, acrylic, charcoal, Chinese ink and whatever medium supports her inspiration.

“My newest work is an expression of the landscapes I came across this summer, and features my new ‘Viewpoint’ series, which was inspired by the wide open vistas from mountain tops,” comments Brook.

Brook has recently had one of her large format paintings accepted into the prestigious Crocker Kingsley show beginning on December 2 at the Blueline Gallery in Roseville. An award-winner at both the Wild & Scenic Film Festival as well as the California State Fair over the past 10 years, Brook is known for her large-scale contemporary landscape paintings that are inspired by the regional environment. Her latest work has an abstract bent, utilizing expressive brushstrokes and color that breaks the boundaries of the traditional landscape painting.

Communal Cafe is open 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 233 Broad St. in downtown Nevada City. To see more of Brook’s work, visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com