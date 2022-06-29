LeeAnn Brook summer show on display at Szabo Vineyards Tasting Room

Local artist LeeAnn Brook will feature her recent paintings in a show at Szabo Vineyards Tasting Room in downtown Nevada City, with an opening reception on Saturday, July 2, from 5-7 p.m. The show will also be open on the First Friday Artwalk in Nevada City, July 1, as well as throughout the summer at Szabo.

An award-winner at both the Wild & Scenic Film Festival as well as the California State Fair over the past 10 years, Brook is known for her large format contemporary landscape paintings that are inspired by the regional environment. Having just returned from an art-filled trip to Spain, she has carried the inspiration from that trip to her newest pieces. Her latest work has an abstract bent, utilizing expressive brushstrokes and color that break the boundaries of the traditional landscape painting.

“I have become more and more drawn to a loose, expressive style that exudes the feeling of a vibrant landscape. I love adding life and movement on the canvas, where color dances throughout,” said Brook.

Szabo Vineyards Tasting Room is open Fridays through Sundays, and is located at 316 Broad St. in downtown Nevada City. To see more of Brook’s work, visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com .

KNOW & GO WHO: LeeAnn Brook WHAT: Summer Show, mixed media paintings WHEN: June, July, August. Opening Reception: Saturday, July 2, 5-7 p.m. WHERE: Szabo Vineyards Tasting Room, 316 Broad St., Nevada City MORE INFO: LeeAnn Brook, 530-557-5160