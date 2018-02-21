LeeAnn Brook paintings featured in Consumes River College show

Paintings by Nevada City artist LeeAnn Brook will be featured in a show called "Inspirational Encounters" at Consumnes River College starting Saturday and continuing through March 23.

The opening reception held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and will feature large format contemporary mixed media paintings by Brook, as well as paintings by San Francisco artist Joe Rice and Sacramento artist Margarita Chaplinska.

Curated by Visual Arts Department Head, Yoshio Taylor, the show will be held in the Performing & Visual Arts Center Gallery located at 8401 Center Parkway in Sacramento. For more information call 916-691-7170.