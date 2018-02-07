Learn from the artist at the Art Works Gallery Co-op in Grass Valley

Last year Art Works Gallery Co-Op started a series of demonstrations and classes featuring their members.

On the second Saturday of every month, artists are at Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley to give demonstrations, classes, or to display more of their work. It has been so successful that the series is continuing.

Visitors will get the chance to learn about each artist's creative process and ask them questions. On Saturday from 1-4 p.m. three artists will be featured.

Wood Worker Jane Markham will share her walnut and burl story. Using wood from the valley orchards and foothill forest, she creates jewelry, treasure, and incense boxes from local hardwoods that might have been otherwise burned or decayed. Her process includes drying, milling, routing, sanding, and a beeswax natural finish.

Recycle artist Martha Jones will have a short class on how to make your own collage necklace. Learn how to cut, fit, and use a variety of images, and use a lacquer finish will top it off. The cost of the class is $25 and includes lesson and materials.

Mixed Media artist Yvon Dockter will be demonstrating how she makes her one-of-a-kind earrings. The earrings are individually painted onto shrink film, then heated, and in minutes, earring components are created.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.