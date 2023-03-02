LaurieLewis-PRO-030223

For nearly four decades, Laurie Lewis has gathered fans and honors for her powerful and emotive voice and her versatile, dynamic songwriting.

 Submitted photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present fiddler, guitarist, singer, songwriter, and bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis and her band The Right Hands on March 4 with supporting artists Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno. For nearly four decades, Laurie Lewis has gathered fans and honors for her powerful and emotive voice and her versatile, dynamic songwriting. She is an inspiration and a ground-breaker, penetrating barriers between genres, geography, and gender. Laurie is a sought-after recording producer and an equally skilled teacher and mentor.

Although she has played roots music since her teenage years and performed in various bands from her early 20s, it wasn’t until she was 36 that Laurie decided to venture out on her own. Her solo recording, Restless Rambling Heart, introduced the national music audience to Laurie’s talents and versatility. The CD, produced by Tim O’Brien, features seven originals and showcases her stunning vocal range and control. Since that time, Laurie has twice been named Female Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association, and won Song of the Year for her rendition of the now-standard “Who Will Watch the Home Place?”. She has collaborated on numerous other award-winning recordings, and since her debut in 1986, Laurie has recorded over 20 albums. Laurie’s newest album, …and Laurie Lewis released March 27, 2020, features intimate duets — among others — with Molly Tuttle, Mike Marshall, Nina Gerber, Tom Rozum, Tatiana Hargreaves, and Todd Phillips.