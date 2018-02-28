Last chance to see ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ in Auburn
February 28, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: $8 general admission
INFO: For more information visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156
Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is a darkly comedic drama starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.
After months pass without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes (McDormand) commissions three billboards leading into her town with a controversial message directed at the town's revered chief of police (Harrelson).
When his second-in-command (Rockwell), an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.
The film took home the 2018 Golden Globes for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.
Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the box office, by calling 530-885-0156, or visit the website at http://www.livefromauburn.com.
