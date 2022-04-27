Las Cafeteras returns to Grass Valley

The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley will welcome Las Cafeteras to its Marisa Funk Theater on Friday, April 29.

Las Cafeteras have taken the music scene by storm with their infectious live performances and have crossed genre and musical borders. Their electric sound and energy has taken them around the world playing shows from Bonnaroo to the Hollywood Bowl, WOMAD New Zealand to Montreal Jazz and beyond.

A popular afro-Latin-folk band hailing from East Los Angeles, Las Cafeteras incorporates electronic beats, zapateado dancing and poetry in their unique, uplifting, and energetic stage show. The group is heavily influenced by their Chicano culture and have been performing together since meeting in a Son Jarocho class in Los Angeles in 2005. Their music is a form of storytelling, with the multi-linguists singing in English, Spanish, and a combination thereof.

Over the course of their career Las Cafeteras has shared the stage with other world music favorites such as Ozomatli, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, and Lila Downs.

At the heart of Las Cafetera lies a deep pride in culture; not just their own but the world over, recognizing the power that music has to bring people together as well as educate.

The Los Angeles Times described the band as a “uniquely Angeleno mishmash of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia and rock … live, they’re magnetic.”

This performance is generously sponsored by Diego’s Restaurant in Grass Valley.

The Center for the Arts reminds patrons to check its website for updates on COVID related regulations before purchasing tickets. For the latest please visit thecenterforthearts.org.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: Las Cafeteras WHERE: The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Friday, April 29. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. TICKETS: $25-45 MORE INFO: Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384