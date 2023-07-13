Blending languages, cultures, and musical sounds, one of the more unique live shows on the road this summer is the duo Larry & Joe—performing in more than 25 cities from June through August. The tour is swinging through the East Coast, The Rockies, and West Coast before wrapping-up in Virginia at the Blue Ridge Music Center with a few stops at notable festivals. Look for more cities this fall/winter when Larry & Joe prepare for another trek across the country.
Larry & Joe’s debut album, “Nuevo South Train” features original songs and innovative interpretations of traditional folk tunes from Venezuela and the American South, a style they call “Latingrass.” The twelve tracks were produced by guitar virtuoso Charlie Hunter and include the Llanera classic, “Caballo Viejo” and Bluegrass favorite “Roll in my Sweet Baby’s Arm,” and the original song “Border Wall” sung in English and Spanish with a gospel-tinged refrain calling out for reflection.
Larry Bellorín hails from Monagas, Venezuela and is a legend of Llanera music, a sub-genre of Joropo. Larry was forced into exile and is an asylum seeker in North Carolina where he worked as a construction worker. Joe Troop is from North Carolina and is a Grammy-nominated bluegrass and old-time musician. Joe, after a decade in South America, got stranded back in his stomping grounds during the pandemic. Joe’s acclaimed “Latingrass” band Che Apalache took a hiatus, and he shifted into action teaming up with Larry to create this special album and bilingual live show.
Currently, based in the Triangle of North Carolina, both men are versatile multi-instrumentalists and singer-songwriters whose mission proves music has no borders. As a duo they perform a fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, maracas, guitar, upright bass, and whatever else they throw in the van. Larry & Joe’s performance features a distinct blend of musical heritage and storytelling about how music and social movements coalesce.
They will perform at WorldFest on July 15 and 16.