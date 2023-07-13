Larry & Joe

Larry & Joe will perform at WorldFest on July 15 and 16.

 Photo by Brett Vilena

Blending languages, cultures, and musical sounds, one of the more unique live shows on the road this summer is the duo Larry & Joe—performing in more than 25 cities from June through August. The tour is swinging through the East Coast, The Rockies, and West Coast before wrapping-up in Virginia at the Blue Ridge Music Center with a few stops at notable festivals. Look for more cities this fall/winter when Larry & Joe prepare for another trek across the country.

Larry & Joe’s debut album, “Nuevo South Train” features original songs and innovative interpretations of traditional folk tunes from Venezuela and the American South, a style they call “Latingrass.” The twelve tracks were produced by guitar virtuoso Charlie Hunter and include the Llanera classic, “Caballo Viejo” and Bluegrass favorite “Roll in my Sweet Baby’s Arm,” and the original song “Border Wall” sung in English and Spanish with a gospel-tinged refrain calling out for reflection.