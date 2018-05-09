Landscapes & mixed media: Two local artists will be on display & teaching at the Art Works Gallery Co-op in Grass Valley

On the second Saturday of every month, artists are at Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley to give demonstrations, classes, or to display more of their work. Visitors get the chance to learn about each artist's creative process and ask them questions.

On Saturday from 1-4 p.m. two artists will be featured.

Watercolor Painter Dori Greenbaum will demonstrate landscape painting. She will talk about composition, importance of limiting colors to create mood, and how to create distance and atmosphere.

Painter Eileen Blodgett will be working on abstract mixed media paintings that create a sense of place.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, located at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.