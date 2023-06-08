The Art Works Gallery Second Saturday Artist in Action will feature landscape painter David Mooney, on Saturday, June 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. When asked how long one of his oil paintings took to paint, Mooney smiles. “All my life, really, and I’m not just being cute. Besides the obvious years of practice needed to master a particular medium like oils, are the artistic principals involved in light, shading, perspective, and color.”
“A knowledge of the many artists who have come before and an understanding of their artistic goals, are also very important,” Mooney continued. “My current goals as an artist are certainly in keeping with those of the Hudson River School in the nineteenth century. They felt that art could be ‘an agent of moral and spiritual transformation’, and strove to express the divine presence found in Nature. Bierstadt, Moran, and Hill, in particular, helped forge a national identity in their portrayals of the majesty of the American West. In addition, you never know what piece of information about what subject is going to spark an idea or inspire an artist to make a particular statement. A painting I did of the interior of Canterbury Cathedral (see it here www.davidmooneyart.com) was definitely influenced not just by the effect of the light falling on the stairs, but an understanding of how the stairs were worn down by thousands of pilgrims over hundreds of years, who climbed to visit the shrine of the martyred Saint Thomas Becket.”