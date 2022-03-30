Lake Wildwood Theatre Company to present ‘Enchanted April’

“Enchanted April” has been called “the kind of play that reminds you of why you love theater.”

“I can’t do any better than that,” says Steve Young, director of Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s upcoming production of Matthew Barber’s captivating comedy. “Like so many classic stories, ‘Enchanted April’ is about people who manage to change their lives for the better, against the odds and sometimes in spite of themselves. What could be more lovely than that?”

It’s 1922 in London. The Great War and the Spanish flu have come to an end, leaving millions to grieve and millions more at a loss in a world of monotonous, somber gray. Among these are two London housewives adrift in their marriages and their lives.

“If only some enchantment would step in for us all, to change what we have into what we wish for,” says one. So she answers an ad in The Times addressed “to those who appreciate wisteria and sunshine.” And thus begins a journey, for her and her unlikely fellow travelers, to an Italian castle where wishes come true in the most unexpected ways.

“’Enchanted April’ is our theater company’s most ambitious production in some time,” says Young. “Act One is what I call story theater, with only momentary transitions between scenes, and Act Two is in the traditional ‘naturalistic’ style.

“So it calls for two different styles of presentation and two utterly different sets, period costumes and accessories, and some effects we haven’t attempted before.”

But it is the characters, he adds, with all their frustrations and foibles and hopes, and the bonds they’re able to forge and reforge with each other, that makes “Enchanted April” a special theatrical event. The playwright Ma treats them with such gentle, affectionate humor that we learn to love them before they succeed in loving themselves and each other, according to the director.

“The English people in the play have to consult their phrasebooks to speak Italian,” says Young. “But at the end of the story, when one of them says, ‘Look at me! I’ve been translated,’ she is speaking the language of the heart.”

“Enchanted April” plays at The Oaks Clubhouse in Lake Wildwood the evenings of April 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 at 7 p.m., with a matinee at 2 p.m. on April 24. Tickets go on sale April 1 at brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s page under “Amenities” at lwwa.org or email lwwlittletheatre@gmail.com .