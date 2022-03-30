‘Labyrinth’ showing on Friday: First Friday Fun event at Sierra Center for Spiritual Living

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living invites the community to join them for a special showing of Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” from 5 to 8 p.m. this Friday, April 1. This is a free event and kids are welcome and encouraged to join their families to experience this magical cinematic masterpiece. Snacks will be available for purchase, and those attending are also welcome to bring their dinner to enjoy during the movie. Although it is not required, a love offering of any amount would be appreciated.

About ‘Labyrinth’

Labyrinth is a 1986 musical fantasy film directed by Jim Henson, with George Lucas as executive producer. This iconic coming of age film tells the story of 16-year-old Sarah (Jennifer Connelly)’s quest to reach the center of an enormous otherworldly maze to rescue her infant half-brother Toby (Toby Froud), whom Sarah accidentally wished away to Jareth, The Goblin King (David Bowie). Most of the film’s main characters are played by puppets produced by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, apart from Bowie and Connelly. Come share in the enjoyment of a film that shaped a generation, and continues to inspire people around the world.

Reverend Rafe Ellis will be leading a discussion about the themes of the film after the showing if participants care to stay to talk about the movie. This is the first of a series that Ellis has begun at Sierra Center for Spiritual Living called First Friday Fun, and more such family-friendly events will be coming in the future. “We want to invite the community to come have fun,” said Ellis. “I chose ‘Labyrinth’ because it takes us on a journey through our largely unexamined habit beliefs back to our innocence where we listen more to our hearts than our heads, where we imagine the unimaginable, where we create from the purity of our hearts.”

About Sierra Center for Spiritual Living

The Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is a community that actively honors, respects, and celebrates the interconnectedness of all life. The Sierra Center for Spiritual Living sees a world that works for everyone; a world free of homelessness, violence, war, hunger, separation and disenfranchisement, a world in which there is generous and continuous sharing of heart and resources.

Centers for Spiritual Living is a global organization with more than 400 spiritual communities in 30 countries that teach a philosophy that brings science and religion together, and offer spiritual tools to transform personal lives and help make the world a better place. This is done through the study and practice of Science of Mind which holds that all life is sacred, that every human being is a perfect expression of God. Within these teachings you may discover familiar passages and quotes from many different sources, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, and others. People of all spiritual paths are welcome in Center for Spiritual Living communities.​





Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is located at 119 Florence Ave. in downtown Grass Valley. Please park at the Vets Hall parking lot at the back and walk through the gate to the center.

To learn more, visit sierracenter.org.

Source: Valerie Costa