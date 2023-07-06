Nevada City Hot Summer Nights celebration will feature KVMRx DJs spinning music sets live at Nevada City’s Elixart. Elixart hosts events with good vibes and great energy, is a plant-based bar serving herbal elixirs, teas, and vegan treats amongst local art exhibitions and comfy lounge seating. This event showcases a wide variety of music and talent. KVMRx and Elixart invite the public to meet your local DJs and hear more about KVMRx radio.

ElixartKVMRx DJ Set times are as follows: