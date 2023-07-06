Nevada City Hot Summer Nights celebration will feature KVMRx DJs spinning music sets live at Nevada City’s Elixart. Elixart hosts events with good vibes and great energy, is a plant-based bar serving herbal elixirs, teas, and vegan treats amongst local art exhibitions and comfy lounge seating. This event showcases a wide variety of music and talent. KVMRx and Elixart invite the public to meet your local DJs and hear more about KVMRx radio.
ElixartKVMRx DJ Set times are as follows:
- 6 p.m. — Arellanes
- 7 p.m. — Shanimal
- 8 p.m. — Lemonilly
- 9 p.m. — Splinter
- 10 p.m. — Step D. Luna, AKA Capt Save A
KVMRx was created to provide an opportunity for younger generations in the community to get involved with KVMR while being given the freedom to break the mold and shatter any preconceived notions of what a radio station should look and sound like. Some of the most unique, bizarre, genre-breaking, & risk-taking shows have come to life here on KVMRx; exploring anything from niche genres such as ‘90s House music, Afrobeat, Hip-Hop, Krautrock, Electronic, K-Pop, as well eclectic shows that compare and contrast different cultures, genres, and time-periods, while still heavily focusing on new music that’s being released today.
KNOW & GO WHAT: KVMRx DJs mixing music WHEN: Wednesday, July 12, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. WHERE: Elixart, 200 York St, Nevada City INFO: www.kvmr.org/kvmr-event/kvmrx-dj-mixer/ INSTAGRAM: kvmrx {related_content_uuid}b0c21990-49d7-40ca-8438-8e0d276f0a3c{/related_content_uuid}