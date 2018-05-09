KVMR’s new clothing offer has a ‘Sock It To Me’ feel

After nearly four decades of t-shirts, tote bags, mugs, LPs, CDs, books, tickets and dozens of other items, what did KVMR 89.5 FM come up with to celebrate its 40th anniversary fundraiser?

Socks, of course.

But not your regular everyday variety.

These light blue, dark blue made-in-the-U.S. cotton socks have a custom design by local artist Kathy Dotson, including a radio tower, clouds, lightning and lettering.

"It's everything a good collector's sock should be," program director Steve Baker said with a grin. "You never know what they'll be going for on eBay a year from now."

KVMR membership coordinator Adriana Kelly thought up the idea, which is being promoted with a "sock it to me" tongue-in-chic attitude. The Nevada City non-commercial radio station even rounded up a 1968 clip of Richard Nixon saying just that on television's "Laugh-In."

"We've offered just about everything else," Kelly said with a laugh. "Besides, these socks are simply adorable."

The station's on-air membership drive runs through Saturday and is stacked with special programming. One of which will be Miss Jiff featuring a native American music special on "Resilience Radio" Thursday at 10 a.m.

Live City Folk

Former KVMR and Northstate Public Radio manager Brian Terhorst, now retired, has returned as a volunteer at the station, and he'll host a special edition of his popular "Harmony Ridge" show at noon Thursday. The show will feature an exclusive live recording of a City Folk concert at the Nevada Theatre, an Old West music collection and favorite "Harmony Ridge" love songs.

Friday morning brings the drive's version of "Ticketpalooza" with Jerianne Van Dijk and Todd Wahoske (7 a.m. to 10 a.m., 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

They'll be offering dozens of tickets to local and regional events, almost all at a discount, in what Baker calls "reverse scalping."

At noon, it's "Higher Frequency," with hosts Sarah Grew and Maria Herrera who have renamed the former "Cannabis Crusades" show and will be surveying the regional marijuana growing scene.

Don't look for any "Saturday Night Fever" music or material Friday at 2 p.m. when Adriana Kelly and Mark Leviton will host a show appropriately called "Disco Sucks" which will feature punk, new wave and alternative music from 1978 (the year KVMR went on the air).

The Bee Gees may have ruled the Billboard charts that year, but not the hearts of these two broadcasters.

Mine tour offer

Friday afternoon from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Hap Hazard will be offering tours of the Original Sixteen-To-One Mine in Alleghany to new or renewing KVMR members. And likely a Rolling Stones song or two.

"Democracy Now!" host Amy Goodman will pitch directly to KVMR listeners that evening on the national newsmagazine at 7 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, the drive wraps up on "Match Saturday," with a variety of financial fundraising incentives throughout the day.

Walkin' Larry Hillberg will feature a 6-CD collection of "The Essential Backroads" music from 7 to 10 a.m., while Eric Rice attempts to lure dogs, cats, horses, fish and canaries into becoming KVMR supporters during his popular "County Line Bluegrass" program (Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Thomas Greener's "Ragged But Right" will play only songs about disc jockeys and radio stations in what Greener calls, "a tribute to the creative freedom and independence that KVMR offers our hosts and listeners."

"I did a version of this show several months ago and listeners really dug it," Greener said. "Now we'll be able to offer the stories and music behind these deejay experiences."

Then at 4 p.m. Saturday, a special drive music program tracks the most creative album cuts of KVMR's 1978 debut, as chosen by volunteer broadcasters Chris Towne and Joel Brungardt.

No Manilow

Oh, and it's called "Not The Copacabana" for a good reason; Barry Manilow's music will not appear on the eclectic show.

The drive will close with Laura Miller's popular "Diamonds and Rust" program from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, when she'll be offering an original design t-shirt for the very first time of her career on KVMR, which has spanned parts of four decades and the Saturday spot for the past eight years.

Saturday night she'll also be featuring selections from a collection of a song-a-year from the 40 years the community radio station has been on the air.

To become a KVMR member/supporter, you can call 530-265-9555 or visit kvmr.org/content/membership.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org. Complete KVMR schedule available at the station's website, http://www.kvmr.org. The station features an easy-to-use archive of all music shows for two weeks and talk shows for two months at archive.kvmr.org.