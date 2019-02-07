KVMR to offer fabled photos of Joni, Neil and others in membership drive

Using photographs on radio?

Well, not usually.

But when they are two large classic photos of folk icon Joni Mitchell by legendary rock music photographer Henry Diltz, all bets are off.

Just one each of the limited edition prints will be available next Monday on The Morning Show (7 a.m. to 10 a.m., 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming) as part of KVMR 89.5 FM's "Love Is On The Air" winter on-air membership drive. Valued at $1,500, they are currently on display at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 231 Broad Street, Nevada City, where a Mitchell photo exhibit is running through February.

Online, you can see the available photos via KVMR's homepage at kvmr.org by clicking on What's Happening.

Diltz — along with his Nevada City partner Peter Blachley in the Morrison Hotel Galleries — donated the pair to the Nevada City radio station, plus some other smaller prints.

One has "Joni looking out the window of her 'very, very, very fine house' in Laurel Canyon," quipped Diltz. "This was taken in 1970, a couple months before her hit album, Blue, was released and was the inspiration for Graham Nash's amazing song 'Our House'."

The other was taken in a limo on the way to Big Bear to photograph the inner spread of Crosby, Stills and Nash's debut album in 1969, with Joni sweetly kissing Nash's closed hand.

"And she was writing a song at that time," Diltz said at the exhibit opening. "I saw her lyric 'Willy is my child, he is my father'…the song was about Graham."

Also available to KVMR members are 8 x 10-inch signed Diltz prints of Neil Young, The Doors (including the Morrison Hotel cover), Paul and Linda McCartney, The Eagles, Kurt Cobain and others.

MUSIC SPECIALS

KVMR has also lined up a variety of music specials, including weekday lunch time two-hour extravaganzas:

Sunday: 3 p.m., Sacramento Dave highlights some of the best 2018 On The Road Live remote music broadcasts.

Monday: 10 a.m. "Changes: A David Bowie Special" with Larry Casserly and a noon "Fat Music Radio" collage with Felton Pruitt.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. "Earth Music World Special" with Don Lipari and, at 12 p.m., Catherine Allen and Ludi Hinrichs co-host a creative special on the bizarre musician Moondog, who was a major influence on minimalists like Philip Glass, an inventor of musical instruments including the "trimba" and was the "Viking of 6th Avenue" in New York City.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. Two unreleased live concerts from the late roots singer Jimmy LaFave, 12 p.m. "Music of The Cosmic Cowboys" with David Rhodes detailing the '70s rise of the sub-genre, and 2 p.m. "Even Cowgirls Get The Blues," with Jodi Selene highlighting blues and roots-oriented women.

Thursday: 12 p.m. Sure it's Feb. 14, but KVMR's Buzz Barnett presents a goofy, fun "UnValentines Day Special".

On The Air is an irreverent weekly look at Nevada City's pair of volunteer-powered, non-profit, non-commercial radio stations KVMR 89.5 FM and The Bridge 105.7 FM. To become a KVMR member during the station's February 11-16 on-air drive, call 530-265-9555 or go online at kvmr.org/donate anytime.