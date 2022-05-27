KVMR to host Ukrainian music special

KNOW & GO WHAT: Ukrainian Music Special on The Other Side WHERE: KVMR FM WHEN: Tuesday May 31, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 31, host and producer Mikail Graham will present a special two-hour post Memorial Day radio show celebrating the music of Ukraine. The program is being produced in cooperation with Dan Rosenberg, a Toronto-based journalist, radio host and music producer who has been researching folk music from Ukraine. Dan has produced more than 50 albums for the Rough Guide music series on the World Music Network which is responsible for the most consistent and varied output of world music over the past 25 years.

In these days of war between Ukraine and Russia, the range of music in this show strongly emphasizes the strength and artistic beauty of the people of Ukraine. Along with the music, the program will also include current spoken word messages directly from the past months illuminating how these artists are dealing with the war in their homeland, along with offering glimpses of hope and solidarity that people everywhere can surely relate to.

Some of the artists being played on the special include: Hudaki Village Band, Zoloti Klyuchi Trio, Nina Matvienko, Olga Avigail Mieleszczuk, Yiddish Glory, Mariana Sadovska, and local Nevada County favorites, DakhaBrakha, who recently performed in late April at The Center For The Arts to a sold out show.

“When the Russian invasion of Ukraine first started, I really wanted to put together an episode of The Other Side that would help tell some of that story from a musical point of view,” said host Mikail Graham. “I wanted something more personal than just protest songs. When Dan contacted me to see if I would be interested in the material that he’d been compiling for a Ukrainian Rough Guide album which unfortunately wasn’t able to move forward due to the passing of the series founder Phil Stanton, it felt like a divine intervention. The diverse music and timely nature of the artist’s commentary on the situation was exactly what I had been looking for.”

“Musically one of the themes that I regularly hear is that musicians don’t have contemporary songs that deal with a collective tragedy such as this,” said Dan Rosenberg. “What these musicians have done is to look into past songs about collective tragedies that occurred in Ukraine in prior generations. For example, DakhaBrakha are now on a tour performing a song about families that have been separated due to war. Yiddish Glory perform songs written during the holocaust about atrocities committed by the Nazis such as Transnistrian Lullaby, originally written by a young mother in 1942 who is trying to put her baby to sleep during a Typhus epidemic. These songs tragically take on new meanings when we see scenes of young mothers with babies in bomb shelters and subway stations. When this song was first rediscovered in 2020, the historian who found it told me, ‘I hope that no mother ever has to sing a lullaby like this ever again, yet tragically here we are.’

This program will offer a sense of diversity of Ukrainian music with folk songs, wedding music, a Requiem and songs from Ukrainian minorities representing the people under attack, their resilience, common goal to preserve the nation of Ukraine and its culture.

Mikail Graham is a third generation native of Nevada City and has been a broadcaster on KVMR since August of 1978.