KVMR to air forum on nine high school options next week in Nevada City

WHAT: “Nevada County’s many and varied high school options” Town Hall Forum, with representatives from nine western Nevada County high schools

It's sort of an "Everything you ever wanted to know about Nevada County High Schools" night.

And it's the next in KVMR 89.5 FM's ongoing series of Town Hall Meetings and Community Forums broadcast live on the non-profit Nevada City community radio station.

This one — a conversation on "Nevada County's many and varied high school options" — takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, downtown Nevada City.

Parents, students and the general public are invited to attend for free.

The two-hour forum will also be broadcast live on KVMR during its evening news hours (6 p.m., 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming) and will be available afterwards at archive.kvmr.org and as a podcast on the station website.

"These Town Halls are newsmakers themselves," said KVMR news director Paul Emery. "They give us an opportunity to bring valuable information and speakers to our listening audience, as well as the folks in the Nevada Theatre."

Not many people realize there are now nine — count 'em, nine — high school options in western Nevada County alone.

"This KVMR Community Radio forum offers a unique opportunity for high school administrative representatives to educate and edify parents and students of the many options available to teens and young adults in Nevada County," said KVMR's Melissa Seibold, one of the event producers.

So much to learn

Over the past 20 years, the high school choices in Nevada County have grown and expanded greatly.

So this forum and broadcast is designed to let people learn about each school, their enrollment requirements, student body demographics, teaching philosophies and emphasis, as well as extra-curriculars, sports, arts and after-school programs, for instance.

"Kids have so many different interests and learning styles and educational goals," said Seibold. "It's so wonderful that parents and students have choices and can have their needs met with all the different high school programs we have in Nevada County."

Among those on hand will be Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay and Nevada Joint High School District Superintendent Louise Johnson, as well as representatives from the Nevada County Charter Cooperative.

Schools participating in the community forum are: Bear River High School, Nevada Union High School, North Point Academy, Nevada Union Tech High School, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL), William & Marian Ghidotti High School, Bitney Prep High School, Forest Charter High School and Vantage Point Charter.

KVMR's Town Hall Meeting broadcasts have included a Community Water Forum, Veterans' Town Hall, State of Emergency in the Yuba Canyon, Food Insecurity, Civics 101: How To Participate in Government, Post-March Political Action Forum and Youth Screen Dependency, among others.

The station may have been the first in the country to air a Congressional Town Hall Meeting live, start to finish, when KVMR broadcast Congressman Doug LaMalfa's town hall last March from the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

"We see these town halls as an important tool in democratic ideals," KVMR Program Director Steve Baker said. "They've been an invaluable part of our broadcasting service."

The high school options forum is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Nevada City, the 49er Rotary Breakfast Club and The Union newspaper.

Good news nostalgia

It all started 12 years ago this week when KVMR broadcaster Mikail Graham, folksinger/activist U. Utah Phillips and organic farm expert Amigo Bob Cantesano all joined forces to start "The Good News Show."

And this Thursday (Jan. 25) at noon the station will replay the very first episode of the series (89.5 FM, kvmr.org).

"There are too many good people out there in the world doing too many good things below the level of media notice for us not to notice them and use them to buoy up our spirits," Phillips told the 2005 radio audience at the time.

The show has been dedicated to covering, duh, good news, instead of negative or depressing stories.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at KVMR 89.5 FM, a community-based Nevada City radio station with nearly 200 volunteer broadcasters. Complete program schedule at kvmr.org and you can hear recent shows at archive.kvmr.org.