KVMR throws ‘Lovefest’ for Lifetime Achievement award winner

Last week's KVMR 89.5 FM Volunteer Appreciation and Awards Party turned into a virtual lovefest for volunteer broadcaster Richard Dunk, winner of the station's Lifetime Achievement Award that night.

Dunk, who has cancer, recently stepped down from his popular Saturday night shows, a bi-weekly host since 1996 of "Dead Air," featuring the music and culture of the Grateful Dead, and the blues-jazz series "Night Roots" the past 18 years because of health issues.

A two-time member of both the station's program committee and board of directors, including a stint as board president, Dunk held his hands in the air in thanks to the reaction from the overflow crowd in the Miner's Foundry and asked his wife, Debbie Tull, to address the KVMR volunteers and guests.

"It'll be 22 years ago this coming February when we met," she said, "But, you know, he always referred to KVMR as his best mistress."

"We even planned our wedding around KVMR, as well as our holidays and vacations, and I think she was, indeed, a great mistress," said Tull to the crowd of over 250 broadcasters, volunteers and guests. "(Richard) loves it (KVMR) with every inch of his soul."

Fellow broadcaster Mikail Graham simply said of Dunk's work, "It's radio that's coming from the heart."

Dunk and broadcast partner Joel Brungardt were also honored for Outstanding Music Special for an eight-hour Veterans Day extravaganza featuring both pro- and anti- Vietnam War music from the early '60s all the way into the 21st century.

"No matter what side of the issue you were on, we seemed to have rubbed people the wrong way," Brungardt said, "which I took as a sign we were doing something right."

The annual awards are presented by the station's program committee, based on nominations and votes by station broadcasters and volunteers.

With Dunk winning the Bill Tuttle Lifetime Honors, three broadcasters won John Nichols Awards for Excellence in Music Programming.

Laurie DesJardin, host of Friday morning's "The New Brick Road," won for a second year in a row, while a pair of quarter century KVMR veterans, Hawaiian music host Michael Keene (Kani Ka Pila, 10 a.m. Sundays) and Saturday afternoon roots host Thomas Greener (Ragged But Right, noon biweekly) nabbed their first Nichols Awards.

The Radio Event of the Year was the station's regional fire coverage, particularly in October.

Three broadcasters won special honors for their work as "first on-air responders" to the fast-moving autumn blazes: midnight host Mark Leviton, early morning's Adela Wilcox and Joyce Miller, who went from fire evacuee to volunteer journalist in the early hours of the fires,

Meanwhile Pascale Fusshoeller of YubaNet.com got the special "Smokey The Bear Award for Radio & Social Media Firefighting and Fire Knowledge."

And Jennifer Robin was honored with the Jody Fenimore Award for Excellence in Public Affairs programming for her "relentless coverage of indigenous peoples, issues and music" on "Resilience Radio" (Thursday 10 a.m.)

KVMR Music Director Sean Dooley-Miller was honored for his role in organizing and creating KVMR's millenial music stream with the KVMRx Dude Of The Year Award.

Other award winners included:

Martin Webb, "The Energy Show" (Thursdays at noon), the Osborne-Woods Community Service Award.

Ed Gardner, "Overnight Harmonic Express" (Wednesday at 12 a.m.), Ralph Henson Night Owl Award.

John Adams, "Early Morning Ramble" (Fridays at 4 a.m.), Early Bird Award.

Mike Bissell, "Wednesday Morning Show" (7 a.m.), Morning Programming Award

Felton Pruitt, "Fat Music Show" (Mondays at 1 p.m.), Afternoon Programming.

Todd Wahoske, "Todd's Two Toos" (Fridays at 8:30 a.m.), Out Of The Box Award

Warren Dusenbury, special "Honorary Broadcaster Of The Year Award" for soul, blues and jazz fundraising specials.

Harriet Diamond and Paul Sanders, "He Said, She Said" (Fridays at noon), Rookies Of The Year.

Paul Barbieri, "Thursday Morning Show" (7 a.m.), special Gregg Allman Memorial Award.

Iris Bilodeau, "Kani Ka Pila" (Sundays at 10 a.m.), Substitute Of The Years Award.

Suzanne Calkins and LeRoy Tully ("The SaeHey Kid"), KVMRx Gold Record Awards.

Holiday gift? Buffy

Folksinger, peace activist and native American rights activist Buffy Sainte-Marie will be the special guest on Thursday's (Dec. 21) edition of "Resilience Radio" with Jennifer "Miss Jiff" Robin.

The appearance was postponed from last week to this week.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at KVMR 89.5 FM, a community-based Nevada City radio station with nearly 200 volunteer broadcasters. Complete program schedule at kvmr.org and you can hear recent shows at archive.kvmr.org.