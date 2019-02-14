KVMR: How ‘The Louisiana Hayride’ launched legendary country & rock music careers

I'd been wanting to write a show about Hank Williams, and started re-researching his life because lately so much has been added to his story that couldn't be told in 1953. But the scene that grabbed my attention had been there all along: it was Hank, trembling on the brink of stardom, singing from the stage of not the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, but the Louisiana Hayride in Shreveport.

I remembered Rose and Fred Maddox talking about performing alongside Williams, and when I found the interview, sure enough there was Fred, listing all the great entertainers they had worked with on the Hayride and bragging about how he and Elvis Presley tore up the town after the show one night. Elvis and Fred? It hadn't registered to me just how it happened that those two paths had crossed.

When Thomas Greener and I talked about the idea, his music collection yielded recordings of Elvis's historic first and last performances on the Louisiana Hayride in 1954 and '56 — so we knew we'd hit paydirt — the makings of an exciting show.

The Louisiana Hayride was the number two Country Music show in the United States in the 1950s, second only to the Grand Ole Opry.

Reached 28 states

The Hayride began as a radio show in 1948, broadcasting over KWKH, a 50,000 watt clear channel out of Shreveport that covered 28 states — a mighty swath of the south and southwest.

Recommended Stories For You

Transmitted live from the huge Shreveport Auditorium that could hold 3,800 fans, the Louisiana Hayride show was a home base on Saturday nights for a vast array of Country Music celebrities. And there were giants among them: Hank Williams, Lefty Frizzell, The Maddox Brothers and Rose, Webb Pierce and Slim Whitman all lent their musical gifts to the show.

Favorite sons like Johnny Horton and Jimmy C. (the "C" stands for Cajun) Newman were regulars. The biggest stars of Nashville also lined up to make guest appearances in Shreveport: Ernest Tubb, Roy Acuff, Hank Snow, Tex Ritter, Hank Thompson, T. Texas Tyler and Tennessee Ernie Ford.

Up-and-coming talents were tried out on the Hayride, including George Jones, Patsy Cline, Marty Robbins, Faron Young and Wanda Jackson. Buddy Holly and the Crickets honed their act on the show.

Snatching stars

The Hayride was called "The Cradle of the Stars" because as soon as a Hayride artist had a hit record, the Opry would snatch them away. That's because The Opry had much more to offer a country artist in terms of booking services and talent agencies. That financial advantage, plus the Opry's reputation as the pinnacle of success, added up.

The Opry wouldn't take an artist without a hit record. The Hayride would take a new talent if they had any record at all. While The Opry's Roy Acuff aspired to a high moral tone and almost chivalric feel for the Opry — he wanted his show to reflect the innate nobility of the mountaineer — Horace Logan, the boss of the Hayride, knew his audiences were much grittier, oil-soaked, and rowdy, and he was ready to give them a reflection of themselves.

The Hayride was willing to take a chance on "problematic" artists, too, while the Opry wouldn't risk its reputation. That's why Hank Williams served a sort of probationary term at the Louisiana Hayride before he could move to the Opry, and why Hank wound up back in Shreveport after the Opry fired him for drinking and missing shows.

I was floored to find out that Sam Phillips of Sun Studios in Memphis sent most of his fledgling rockabilly stars to the Hayride to get their sea legs; not only Elvis, but Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Roy Orbison.

The Louisiana Hayride became the aesthetic home of dyed-in-the-wool hillbilly music fans, a haven for Cajun performers, and the cradle of rockabilly — you'd even have good reason to declare that after a period of gestation in Memphis, rock 'n' roll was born on the stage of the Shreveport Auditorium.

Other specials

Meri St. Mary and Warren D host the seasonal "New Orleans Funkbomb" Friday at 12 p.m., while Michael Young and Diane McIntire are picking their favorite love songs for a post-Valentine's special Music Magazine at 4 p.m. Friday on 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming.

A special KVMR-only tour guided by Stan Padilla will be offered to new and renewing members during Larry Hillberg and Brian Terhorst's "Backroads" Saturday morning 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

"Diamonds and Rust" host Laura Miller offers recent specials about folk icons Joni Mitchell and Kate Wolf as thank you gifts, with an autographed Joan Baez album available in a drawing from all who call during the show. (6 p.m. Saturday, 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

Note: Meekins and Thomas Greener will present "Ragged But Right: The Louisiana Hayride Edition" this Saturday, Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on KVMR 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming.

On The Air is an irreverent weekly look at Nevada City's pair of volunteer-powered, non-profit, non-commercial radio stations KVMR 89.5 FM and The Bridge 105.7 FM. To become a KVMR member during the station's February 11-16 on-air drive, call 530/265-9555 or go online at kvmr.org/donate.